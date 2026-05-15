Every Steelers Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups

With the 2026 NFL schedule being released, the Pittsburgh Steelers' primetime slate is now official.

After playing four games under the lights in 2025, which doesn't include their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, the Steelers are once again featured heavily in the league's primetime schedule this season.

Here is a rundown of all of Pittsburgh's primetime contests in 2026, which doesn't include its showdown with the New Orleans Saints for the inaugural NFL Paris Game in Week 7.

Week 4: TNF at Cleveland Browns (October 1, 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video)

Pittsburgh has traveled to Cleveland for a Thursday Night Football game three times since 2019. The most recent example was in Week 12 of the 2024 campaign, which resulted in a24-19 defeat for the Steelers.

The black and gold have also dropped six of their last seven appearances on TNF, which includes all three of their aforementioned matchups vs. the Browns.

Furthermore, Huntington Bank Field has been somewhat of a house of horrors for the Steelers, as they've dropped four contests in a row there.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) fights a tackle from Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 10: SNF at Cincinnati Bengals (November 15, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC)

Pittsburgh's first true primetime game of the campaign will come on the road against Cincinnati.

The Steelers took on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in a Thursday Night Football showdown last season, and they took a 33-31 loss on a last-second Evan McPherson 36-yard field goal.

Pittsburgh is 7-3 over its last 10 games in Cincinnati, and the two sides have not faced one another on Sunday Night Football since 2014.

The Bengals, as a result of injuries to star quarterback Joe Burrow in two of the last three campaigns, have not made the playoffs since 2022, while the Steelers are looking to make it back there for a fourth-straight season.

Week 12: Black Friday vs. Denver Broncos (November 27, 3:00 p.m. EST, Prime Video)

The Steelers will host the Broncos for a Black Friday matinee at Acrisure Stadium in Week 14.

It will mark the fourth annual Black Friday contest for the NFL, and the first for both sides in this matchup.

Pittsburgh last faced Denver in Week 2 of the 2024 season, which resulted in a 13-6 victory for the black and gold.

This game profiles as one of the tougher bouts on the Steelers' schedule, as the Broncos went 14-3 in 2025 and were the No. 1 seed in the AFC before bowing out in the conference championship game to the New England Patriots.

Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 13: SNF vs. Houston Texans (December 6, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC)

Pittsburgh's 2025 season ended on a sour note, and the Texans were to blame.

In what was the last game of Mike Tomlin's 19-year stint as head coach of the Steelers before stepping down, Houston defeated them 30-6 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs

The Texans recorded two defensive touchdowns in that contest and held Pittsburgh to 175 yards of total offense in a total shellacking that the latter will seek revenge for under the bright lights of Acrisure Stadium in early December.

Week 14: MNF at Jacksonville Jaguars (December 14, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN)

The Steelers and Jaguars have not played one another since 2023, but they'll reconvene for Monday Night Football at EverBank Stadium in Week 14.

Pittsburgh has won six MNF games in a row during the regular season and are 55-25 all-time, but it is 0-3 against Jacksonville under those circumstances.

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