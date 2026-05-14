Steelers Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know
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Schedule release day is finally here for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL.
The league will not officially announce the entire slate until 8:00 p.m. EST, though a laundry list of leaks, rumors and confirmed games will continue to carry us over until then.
With that, here's everything we know about the Steelers' schedule for the 2026 regular season.
Confirmed Games
NFL's First-Ever Paris Game
Pittsburgh will take on the New Orleans Saints in the inaugural NFL Paris Game at the Stade de France in Week 7 on October 25. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m.
It will represent the third overseas regular season game in franchise history for Pittsburgh, with the first coming at Wembley Stadium in London, England against the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, and the second also coming vs. Minnesota last season at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
Patriots Rematch
The Steelers' plans for Week 2 are also official, as they'll head to Foxborough and take on the reigning AFC champions, the New England Patriots, at Gillette Stadium according to insider Jordan Schultz.
Pittsburgh faced the Patriots on the road during Week 3 of the 2025 campaign and defeated them by a score of 21-14, marking one of just three losses for New England on the year.
Rumors
A large portion of the Steelers' schedule has been leaked, though none of the following games have been confirmed thus far:
- Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 13): vs. Falcons, 1:00 p.m. EST (per OzzyNFL)
- Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 27): vs. Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST (per NerdingonNFL)
- Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 11): vs. Colts, 1:00 p.m. EST (per OzzyNFL)
- Week 8 (Sunday, Nov. 1): vs. Browns, 1:00 p.m. EST (per OzzyNFL)
- Week 12 (Black Friday, Nov. 27): vs. Broncos, 3:00 p.m. EST (per OzzyNFL)
- Week 13 (Sunday Night Football, Dec. 6): vs. Texans (per OzzyNFL)
- Week 14 (Monday Night Football, Dec. 14): at Jaguars (per 93.7 The Fan's Donny Chedwick)
Full 2026 Steelers Schedule
This will be updated to reflect any and all confirmed games
- Week 1
- Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 20): at Patriots
- Week 3
- Week 4
- Week 5
- Week 6
- Week 7 (NFL Paris Game, Sunday, Oct. 25): at Saints, 9:30 a.m. EST
- Week 8
- Week 9
- Week 10
- Week 11
- Week 12
- Week 13
- Week 14
- Week 15
- Week 16
- Week 17
- Week 18
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Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.