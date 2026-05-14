Steelers Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

Schedule release day is finally here for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL.

The league will not officially announce the entire slate until 8:00 p.m. EST, though a laundry list of leaks, rumors and confirmed games will continue to carry us over until then.

With that, here's everything we know about the Steelers' schedule for the 2026 regular season.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Confirmed Games

NFL's First-Ever Paris Game

Pittsburgh will take on the New Orleans Saints in the inaugural NFL Paris Game at the Stade de France in Week 7 on October 25. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh ➡️ Paris



We're taking on the Saints in the @NFL's first-ever Paris Game!



📝: https://t.co/KMICSAm1A9 pic.twitter.com/KD95VdRhU0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2026

It will represent the third overseas regular season game in franchise history for Pittsburgh, with the first coming at Wembley Stadium in London, England against the Minnesota Vikings in 2013, and the second also coming vs. Minnesota last season at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Patriots Rematch

The Steelers' plans for Week 2 are also official, as they'll head to Foxborough and take on the reigning AFC champions, the New England Patriots, at Gillette Stadium according to insider Jordan Schultz.

#Patriots first three games, per sources:



Week 1 - @ Seahawks [Opening Night]

Week 2 - Steelers [Home Opener]

Week 3 - @ Jaguars https://t.co/Tq23zYKC90 pic.twitter.com/Kl9A73dviM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 14, 2026

Pittsburgh faced the Patriots on the road during Week 3 of the 2025 campaign and defeated them by a score of 21-14, marking one of just three losses for New England on the year.

Rumors

A large portion of the Steelers' schedule has been leaked, though none of the following games have been confirmed thus far:

Full 2026 Steelers Schedule

This will be updated to reflect any and all confirmed games

Week 1

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 20): at Patriots

Week 3

Week 4

Week 5

Week 6

Week 7 (NFL Paris Game, Sunday, Oct. 25): at Saints, 9:30 a.m. EST

Week 8

Week 9

Week 10

Week 11

Week 12

Week 13

Week 14

Week 15

Week 16

Week 17

Week 18

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