Every Player On Steelers Roster Bubble: Who's In, Who's Out

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open their training camp with a few major battles. The offensive line has a few starting roles up for grabs, and depth options are available on both sides of the ball.

With over 90 players heading to Latrobe, the Steelers have to trim the fat to 53 players for the regular season, plus their practice squad. Cutting this group nearly in half will be a tall task for management, with plenty of players on the roster bubble.

The Steelers have a roster bubble the size of Latrobe. So, let's dive into who is in and who is out as the franchise kicks off training camp.

Drew Allar - IN

How can you count out the first quarterback drafted in the Mike McCarthy era? Unless Allar refuses to sign his contract or looks completely lost, the rookie third-round pick will be a part of the 53-man roster.

Jamin Davis - OUT

Despite having rapport with new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Jamin Davis faces a tough road to the final roster. He has to beat out at least four players to make the middle linebacker group, and has an even tougher road if he wants to keep working on the outside. Either way, Davis will have to be more than impressive to avoid getting cut.

JJ Galbreath - OUT

Galbreath is competing against the likes of Riley Nowakowski, Lake McRae, Jaheim Bell and Robert Tonyan for the third tight end spot. Tonyan caught 11 touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers in 2020, and that established connection might be enough to get him on the final roster. Nowakowski also has a cleaner path to the 53-man roster because he was personally drafted by McCarthy. That leaves the talented Galbreath with a slim chance of making it. He could be slated for the practice squad again.

Malik Harrison - OUT

Another veteran fighting for a spot with the Steelers is on the outside looking in. Malik Harrison signed a two-year deal last summer, but with a new defensive staff, he doesn't seem to be an ideal fit in the rotation.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eli Heidenreich - OUT

The local kid has a golden opportunity to claim a spot on the 53-man roster, but here's the thing: the Steelers don't really need Heidenreich. They have four running backs at their disposal with NFL experience. Two of them have special teams snaps played in 2025. They also have a dozen wide receivers vying for six spots. Heidenreich has immense talent, and a year with the practice squad would provide him with a real chance in 2027.

Cole Holcomb - Last Man In

Cole Holcomb overcame a gruesome knee injury to come back and be a contributor in Pittsburgh. He's not quite the guy he was pre-knee injury, but he can still come downhill and make a tackle or two. The Steelers will need that skillset in specific packages and run-stuffing situations, and that's why he's on the roster when Week 1 begins.

Will Howard - IN

Here is the Steelers' backup quarterback.

Kaleb Johnson - IN

There is some doubt about Kaleb Johnson and his place in Pittsburgh, but the fact remains he's a second-year running back with talent. The Steelers have their starting tandem and Travis Homer is here to help the special teams. A backup runner is very necessary, and Johnson has the skill set to fill that void.

Donte Kent - OUT

Kent had a chance to surprise in 2025, but injuries derailed his rookie season. He's refreshed and ready for his sophomore season, but there's no real spot for him.

Riley Nowakowski - IN

A tight end and fullback in one, the versatility and youth that Riley Nowakowski provides get him a spot on the 53-man roster as a rookie.

Mason Rudolph - OUT

The Steelers need to do what's best for the team, and what's best for their quarterback group is cutting ties with Mason Rudolph.

Robert Spears-Jennings - OUT

Like Heidenreich, Robert Spears-Jennings is a late-round pick with talent. Also like Heidenreich, it's hard to envision how Spears-Jennings can help this team in 2026. Get him to the practice squad, and it's a successful addition.

Kaden Wetjen - IN

It's simple with Wetjen. He's here to return kicks and punts. That means he's in.

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