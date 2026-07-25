Steelers' Will Howard vs. Mason Rudolph Battle Officially Begins

PITTSBURGH — Let the games officially begin for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers officially have four quarterbacks on their roster after inking third-round pick Drew Allar to a four-year deal. The move comes days after another third-round draft pick, Carson Beck, signed his rookie deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

With that bit of business tidied up, the Steelers enter training camp with an intense competition looming. Between Allar, Will Howard and veteran Mason Rudolph, there are only two roster spots up for grabs. We know one of them will likely be occupied by the recently signed rookie, it appears this QB competition is down to just two combatants battling for one spot.

Why Allar Will Be on Steelers Roster

Let this be on the record now: Drew Allar will be on the Steelers’ 53-man roster when they play their Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

I could provide some long-winded reason, but let’s be honest. Allar is the most recent third-round pick, hand-selected by new head coach Mike McCarthy. That’s a guaranteed spot on the 53-man roster barring injuries or something catastrophic derailing it.

The Steelers have to see what Allar can bring to the NFL, and putting him anywhere other than the active roster eliminates that possibility. The opinions are split on just how high Allar can reach, but he’s in the best opportunity he could be in learning behind Rodgers and from McCarthy.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Drew Allar (16) and Will Howard (18) participate in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What That Means for Howard and Rudolph

The starting job is cemented with Aaron Rodgers returning for a 22nd season. The third-string role is secured with Allar’s signing. There is now one role left to claim - backup quarterback.

Both Howard and Rudolph have a claim to being number two on the depth chart. Rudolph is 31 years old and has 19 starts over his NFL career. While he’s never been a true starter, he’s become a serviceable backup.

Meanwhile, Howard has earned more. He worked through adversity and injury as a rookie and arrived at minicamp looking improved. He might not be ready to be Rodgers’ backup, but he at least deserves a shot at it.

With camp opening, Howard and Rudolph are under the microscope. Their performance will be heavily scrutinized and each day will feel more important than the last. How each responds will tell the story. Whoever can find that steady improvement over the coming weeks will become the number two QB in Pittsburgh. Whoever doesn’t will be looking for a new job when the regular season begins.

Prediction: Howard wins the QB2 job

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