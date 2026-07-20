Steelers 90-Man Roster Entering Training Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

It's just about that time of year for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a month-and-a-half long break between the conclusion of the offseason program and training camp, the Steelers will officially report to Saint Vincent College on July 28.

Before the festivities begin in Latrobe, here's a look at Pittsburgh's 90-man roster and the players who are both locks and on the outside looking in.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks

Locks: Aaron Rodgers, Drew Allar

On the Bubble: Will Howard, Mason Rudolph

Arguably the biggest storyline for Pittsburgh in Latrobe will be the battle for the backup job behind Rodgers between Howard and Rudolph.

Howard would appear to have the upper-hand as the younger option with more upside and two years left on his rookie contract, though it's not far-fetched to believe the organization may opt to go with the proven veteran in Rudolph as a more surefire insurance plan if Rodgers goes down for any period of time.

Allar doesn't figure to factor into the backup race, but how the third-rounder performs during training camp and the preseason could prove monumental for his trajectory with the Steelers.

Running Backs

Locks: Jaylen Warren, Rico Dowdle

On the Bubble: Kaleb Johnson, Eli Heidenreich (RB/WR), Travis Homer, Lew Nichols

The Steelers have a chance to enter the season with one of the most productive running back duos across the NFL with Warren and Dowdle, the latter of whom signed a two-year deal in March as Kenneth Gainwell's replacement.

Who takes up the final spot, or spots, on the depth chart at the position is still very much up in the air, though. A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson still has promise as a powerful runner with good vision.

Heidenreich and Homer provide more value in the passing game and on special teams, however, which could ultimately spell the end of Johnson's time in Pittsburgh if he doesn't go above and beyond over the next month or so.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

Locks: DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, Roman Wilson, Kaden Wetjen, Ben Skowronek

On the Bubble: A.T. Perry, Max Hurleman (RB/WR), Levi Wentz, Brandon Smith, Cole Burgess, Joaquin Davis

Considering how Wilson performed during the offseason program and the ostensible excitement surrounding him from McCarthy, it would take an upset for the third-year receiver not to crack the 53-man roster at this point.

The corps as a whole appears pretty set, and none of the players on the bubble should be expected to ultimately make the team.

Tight Ends/Fullbacks

Locks: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Riley Nowakowski (TE/FB)

On the Bubble: Robert Tonyan, Lake McRee, Jaheim Bell, JJ Galbreath

Freiermuth and Washington should see a fairly even amount of snaps at tight end with Nowakowski, a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, likely to serve as a hybrid tight end/fullback.

If Pittsburgh were to prioritize keeping a fourth option at the position, Tonyan would be an early favorite due to his connection with McCarthy and Rodgers from their days with the Green Bay Packers.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Linemen

Locks: Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Spencer Anderson, Dylan Cook, Max Iheanachor, Gennings Dunker, Brock Hoffman

Depends on Recovery Timeline: Broderick Jones

On the Bubble: Ryan McCollum, Jack Driscoll, Steven Jones, Greg Crippen, Doug Nester, Lorenzo Thompson

Broderick Jones, if healthy, would qualify as a lock and push for the starting right tackle job alongside Cook and Iheanachor.

A stint on the PUP list is within the realm of possibility, though, and if he remains there up through final roster cuts, he'd be forced to miss at least the first four games of the season.

If that's how the situation plays out, Driscoll or Thompson's odds of securing a 53-man spot as a backup tackle to open the year would raise.

Interior Defensive Linemen

Locks: Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Yahya Black

On the Bubble: Esezi Otomewo, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee, Gabriel Rubio, Kevin Jobity Jr., Kyler Baugh, Anthony Goodlow

Otomewo, Lowry, Lee and Rubio figure to duke it out for the final spot or two along the interior of the Steelers' defensive line, with no clear frontrunners amongst that group.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Jack Sawyer (33) and T.J. Watt (90) and Alex Highsmith (56) participate in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Rushers

Locks: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

On the Bubble: Jacoby Windmon, Julius Welschof

With one of the best EDGE rusher rooms in the league, there's simply no room for Windmon or Welschof on the 53-man roster.

Inside Linebackers

Locks: Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

On the Bubble: Malik Harrison, Jamin Davis

The Steelers' inside linebacker room remains largely untouched, as Queen and Wilson will start next to one another for a third-straight season.

Harrison, who's due to make a base salary of $4.750 million with a $6.79 million cap hit, is a prime cut candidate.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

Locks: Joey Porter Jr., Jamel Dean, Jalen Ramsey, Daylen Everette, Asante Samuel Jr., Brandin Echols

On the Bubble: Doneiko Slaughter, Donte Kent, D'Shawn Jamison, Ahmari Harvey, Tamon Lynum, Daryl Porter Jr.

The Steelers' six-man group at cornerbacks appears rather set. Should Ramsey be asked to handle a fair share of responsibilities at safety, however, that could open the door for one of the players on the bubble to sneak onto the roster.

Safeties

Locks: DeShon Elliott, Jaquan Brisker

On the Bubble: Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings, Sebastian Castro, Jack Henderson, Devan Boykin

Behind Elliott and Brisker, who are a solid starting safety duo despite some durability concerns, Pittsburgh has a boatload of questions.

At least one of Savage, Castro and Spears-Jennings will make the roster, but trying to pin down who exactly will win the reserve spot(s) at the position is an impossible task as of right now.

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers place kicker Chris Boswell (9) watches a field goal as \j23 looks on during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Specialists

Locks: K Chris Boswell, P Cameron Johnston, LS Christian Kuntz

On the Bubble: K Laith Marjan

With zero competition for Johnston on the 90-man roster, and after it cut Cal Adomitis last month, Pittsburgh's group of specialists feels like it's all but finalized.

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