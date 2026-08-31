Five Free Agents Steelers Can Sign After Roster Cuts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' initial 53-man roster is set. But in the NFL, nothing is forever, and few things have as short of a lifespan as the first official roster a team puts out.

Changes are going to be made in the coming hours and days, and for the Steelers, they could use some added pieces at a few positions.

With the rest of the league trimming their rosters as well, the Steelers have options on the free agent market that should intrigue them. Five of whom stand tall amongst the pack.

Evan Neal, OT

The Steelers only have three offensive tackles on their active roster, and while they could get Jack Driscoll back in four weeks off of Injured Reserve, they probably want more reliable help behind Max Iheanachor, Dylan Cook and Troy Fautanu.

Evan Neal hasn't worked out during his NFL career, going from the seventh-overall pick in 2022 to being cut just before the final season of his rookie deal. But with 27 starts under his belt, maybe being a reliable second backup could work at this point in his career.

The Steelers need added depth at tackle and if they feel like taking a risk, Neal is the best one they can take.

Trent Scott, OT

Trent Scott has been with the organization before and has proven to be a dependable swing tackle throughout his career. At 32 years old, Scott has eight years of experience under his belt and could become the fourth option Pittsburgh needs without much risk behind it.

A much safer route than Neal, Scott returning to Pittsburgh could solve their depth issue for this season, but not any longer.

Tyrel Dodson

Cutting Elandon Roberts was the most shocking move the Steelers made at the NFL cutdown deadline. Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener are their backups to Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen, but the team may want to upgrade their depth.

Dodson started 16 games last season and recorded 129 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

It felt like Miami fans were just as surprised about Dodson's release as Steelers fans were about Roberts. At 28 years old, he's going to have a market because there's a chance he's just getting started as an NFL starter.

Ashtyn Davis

There are two safeties the Steelers could consider after placing DeShon Elliott on Injured Reserve. Ashtyn Davis is a bigger-bodied safety with the ability to play center field and nine career interceptions to show for it.

Last season, he started 12 games for the Dolphins, meaning he's capable of filling in when needed, and the Steelers could probably use a traditional free safety on the roster. Unless seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings is going to take the deep half of the field, Pittsburgh could probably use another veteran until Elliott returns.

Geno Stone

Geno Stone is the easiest name on this list. A Pittsburgh native and long-time AFC North safety, Stone knows exactly what he'd be walking into with the Steelers and is a true free safety with 14 interceptions who's only 27 years old.

Now, Stone missed 23 tackles last season, which is very concerning. But if he can improve that this year, he's still a player deserving of being on an NFL roster. And truthfully, outside of the missed tackles, he's a player who should be on the field during games.

Pittsburgh could be his third AFC North team and add a player who still has upside and is a long-time starter in the league. It might make too much sense.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!