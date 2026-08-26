Broderick Jones Has One Chance Left With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- It's hard to put a ton of stock into the final preseason contest, even when there is so much to figure out for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The organization has several key roster decisions to make on both sides of the ball, and the hope is that their game against the Buffalo Bills makes it abundantly clear who should stay, and who should go.

One of the tougher decisions for the Steelers is what to do with their offensive line. Head coach Mike McCarthy has to decide how many linemen they will keep on the 53-man roster, who will start on the right side, and how much faith he has in the depth behind them.

The x-factor in all of this is Broderick Jones. In the last year of his rookie contract, he's fighting for a chance to be the main backup on the left side and possibly challenge for a spot at the right tackle position. That's only if he has a standout performance in the final preseason game, which might just be his final chance with the organization.

What Steelers Need to See From Jones

It's very simple what the Steelers expect from Jones, the question is whether or not he's able to prove it.

The team has to see better and more consistent pass-blocking. In the second preseason game, he struggled. He recently accredited the issues to switching sides so often, which is a fair point, but it's not enough of an excuse.

Going against the Bills, he has to be an anchor on either side of the line. He has to keep pass rushers in front of him and use his athleticism to his advantage. Otherwise, he'll find himself on the bench, or possibly even worse.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones (77) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could Steelers Trade Jones?

One option that might be on the table for the Steelers is a potential trade. I can't help but wonder if that might be Jones's preference at this point. He's played left and right tackle, he's started, he's come off the bench, and he still hasn't found a role that fits him or the organization.

From the organization's standpoint, a trade might make more sense than keeping him as a backup. The team has three tackles they can rely on to enter the year in Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook and rookie Max Iheanachor. They still need a fourth tackle to round out the group, but if they view Jack Driscoll or Doug Nestor as temporary placeholders, they could begin the year with a bit of wiggle room.

Either way, Jones is walking a fine line as he tries to make good on his final chance in Pittsburgh.

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