Former Browns HC Slams Steelers' Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH — The start of Mike McCarthy’s era as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach has been met with mixed reviews. You cannot deny that this team is 4-2 and in the middle of the AFC North divisional race.

But it hasn't been a seamless transition for the Steelers. Two ugly losses early in the year created doubt, and that concern is sticking with some.

One huge example of this just popped up, with former Cleveland Browns head coach Eric Mangini sharing his disappointment with McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers so far. Speaking on a recent television appearance, the former Cleveland Browns and New York Jets boss explained why he is "not as impressed" as others are with the Steelers' start.

"He's worse at this point his year than he was last year," he stated on First Things First. "Here's where I'm disappointed. I do think, with McCarthy, this should be better than it was last year. Because of their familiarity, because of the system. And there's more talent on this team offensively."

Mangini Unmoved By Steelers' Recent Schedule

One of the big criticisms Mangini levied against the Steelers is their ease of schedule, which is a fair point. The Steelers have played the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in back-to-back weeks, two franchises that appear destined to miss the postseason this go-around.

The Steelers won both games, but it didn't do anything to prove to Mangini that this team is legitimate.

"I'm not as impressed by this as other people are," he admitted. "Who have the last two weeks been (against)? They're (the Buccaneers) okay, and the week before was another situation where he should have probably been very productive."

Up next, the Steelers face the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France. It's probably a fair guess to state that Mangini won't be too impressed with Pittsburgh taking them down in Week 7.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Mangini is Wrong About Steelers

I have been just as critical about the quarterback and head coach as anyone, but Mangini is dead wrong. Rodgers is more productive through the first six games of the 2026 season than last year. He's exceeded 290 passing yards twice already, something he did one single time in 2025.

This offense is far from perfect. They still haven't established and stuck to their identity, that much is true.

But to suggest this group is less productive this year than last year is simply false. This offense has figured out ways to be slightly better than last year's edition. It's not much, but it's a considerable step for the Steelers.

It just doesn't impress Eric Mangini.