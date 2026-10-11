Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Honors Mike Tomlin After Win Over Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made sure to shout out his former head coach after the team's 34-22 Week 6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

In his postgame press conference, Rodgers was wearing a shirt that read "DGBTTF", which means "don't get beat to the flat."

The future Hall of Famer was asked whether that was a coincidence or a warning to the Colts' defense, and Rodgers explained that it was "an ode" to Tomlin since he often used that phrase.

"No it's not a warning," Rodgers said. "It's an ode to Mike T. He used to always say, 'don't get beat to the flat.'"

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw while pressured by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers' Strong Performance

Rodgers has been rather hold and cold for the Steelers in his final season before retirement.

The 42-year-old was really solid against the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and 3, respectively, while going through some struggles in Weeks 2 and 4 vs. the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

The common denominator for a strong outing from Rodgers has been good pass protection up front from Pittsburgh's offensive line. He was sacked five times against the Browns and didn't have much time to operate, which played a big role in how inconsistent he was, but the unit really clutched up vs. Indianapolis.

Rodgers was sacked just one time, and he had plenty of time to sit around in the pocket and find his receivers all throughout the contest.

He started the day 11-of-11, and he finished the game with 235 yards on 22-of-31 passing for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

As a result, Rodgers helped lead the Steelers to their first two-score victory of the season and their first since Week 15 of the 2025 campaign.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) scrambles in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Found a Way to Win While Being Shorthanded on Offense

Without Michael Pittman Jr., who was placed on IR with his foot injury ahead of this contest, while both Roman Wilson (hand) and Ben Skowronek (calf) didn't play in the second half due to their injuries, Pittsburgh needed a collective effort on offense in order to come out with a win over the Colts.

From Rodgers being sharp to the likes of Jaylen Warren, Pat Freiermuth and Germie Bernard all having banner days as the offensive line won most of their battles against Indianapolis' defensive front, the Steelers got perhaps their most complete performance of the year across the board in this one.

They'll have to keep it up moving forward if they want to remain in the hunt for another AFC North title or a Wild Card spot, but it's certainly a huge step in the right direction.

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