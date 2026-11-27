PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the biggest story in the NFL. NBC Sports decided to delay the Goo Goo Dolls halftime show on Thanksgiving Day just to air an interview with their former head coach, Mike Tomlin, discussing how big of a "dumpster fire" the whole ordeal is.

But how did they get here? How did a franchise go from 6-4, losing in Philadelphia and preparing for the Denver Broncos with Aaron Rodgers, find themselves with Mason Rudolph as their QB1, Rodgers a free agent and the entire franchise in shambles over a head coach who has an ice cream sandwich assistant?

The timeline is short, but it's loaded. Monday at 3 p.m. ET, head coach Mike McCarthy stood in front of the media and declared, "Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback." Just before midnight on Tuesday, Rodgers was benched and the team put out a public statement about it.

So, what happened? And how did it all get as dramatic as it is today?

Let's dive into it.

The Ultimatum

Things went downhill on Tuesday, which seemed to be the breaking point between McCarthy and Rodgers. According to reports, tensions had been building between the two for some time, but in this particular week, they boiled over.

Rodgers said he met with McCarthy several times and was determined to pull play-calling duties away from his head coach in an effort to better the offense. Rodgers claims McCarthy was falling behind on film study and didn't know the gameplan heading into weeks, and therefore, he wanted to take over the play-calling duties.

Things seemingly fell into place for the 42-year-old quarterback, as McCarthy somewhat agreed to the idea. But Rodgers wasn't done there.

After not liking the gameplan that was laid out for him and the offense, he gave McCarthy an ultimatum - change it to what I believe works or cut me.

Pittsburgh called his bluff.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) checks with head coach Mike McCarthy after calling a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with a 30-27 loss on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McCarthy, Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan met until late into the night on Tuesday and decided to bench Rodgers. They left the team facility around 1 a.m. after everything was finalized and they were ready to move forward.

Rodgers found out from Pat Freiermuth, who called him after the team released a statement on social media. The team tried to reach Rodgers before announcing the news, but according to McCarthy, could not reach him.

The Interview

On Wednesday morning, the team sat in a meeting at 8 a.m. with everyone in attendance but Rodgers. He was given the day off to let everything cool down. The players were told the news, which they did not respond to well, and then moved on with their day.

Hours later, the Steelers were walking off the practice field. At the same time, Rodgers was making an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and giving maybe the greatest tell-all in sports history. Without holding back, the former Steelers QB told of McCarthy sleeping during meetings, skipping walk-throughs, not watching film, not connecting with the defensive players and calling the Steelers the Packers during halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles game in Week 11.

Pandora's box was open, and almost instantly, things started being confirmed. Things started to leak from inside the building that almost all of what Rodgers said was true and some. That offensive players were upset with the way McCarthy was going about things and that those who were used to Mike Tomlin were struggling with the change.

It was revealed that McCarthy has an assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches and that he truly has no relationship with most of the defensive side of the locker room.

Hours later, McCarthy stood at the same podium he backed Rodgers at two days earlier and answered about it all. The only thing he denied was holding a grudge against Rodgers for "getting him fired" in Green Bay in 2018. Besides that, he nor anyone else within the Steelers has denied anything said by Rodgers.

The Players Council Meeting

McCarthy didn't spend Wednesday preparing for the Broncos in a way he usually would. Instead, he met with a player council which is formed of leaders within the locker room. They discussed what was happening and some of the issues the locker room has with their new head coach.

It was eye-opening for McCarthy.

"My focus is just on the reality of it," McCarthy said. "This would be a definition of a distraction, and that's why I think when you are going through these moments, it's important to do the best you can to focus. And just some of the things that were talked about in the player council meeting — the fact that we're not talking about beating the Denver Broncos right now is not where we should be. So, I just really appreciate and respect the urgency that everybody came out of that meeting with."

Pittsburgh Steelers

In Pittsburgh, that counsel likely included T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Patrick Queen and others. It's easier to think of defensive players than offensive ones, which may have given one side of the football an opportunity to tell their coach that he needs to form better relationships with them.

The Backing

The next day, Team President Art Rooney II spoke with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac to share his thoughts on everything that happened.

Without skipping a beat, Rooney backed his head coach and made it known that McCarthy will remain with the team despite many former players and a large chunk of the fanbase and media questioning whether or not he should.

"I just want to say that I have 100% confidence in Mike McCarthy and I expect he'll be our coach this season, next season and beyond," Rooney said. "The big thing, what happened this week, is insubordination can't be tolerated in any organization. When you start getting ultimatums, you can't live with that."

He then proceeded to call out Rodgers.

"There's maybe a time and place after the season if he wanted to kind of unload," Rooney said. "He talks about wanting to be a good teammate but you don't do that to your teammates a couple days before the game, that's for sure.

"In general, I think, historically, what's in the locker room stays in the locker room. That's the way it's always been. That's the way it should be as far as I'm concerned."

The Game

Despite probably the craziest week in team history, the Steelers are set to step into Acrisure Stadium and take on the Denver Broncos. They're on a two-game losing streak and will now face one of the best defenses in the league with a new starting quarterback.

One that had a walk-through to prepare for the game.

It won't be easy, and the fanbase may make it worse with chants calling for McCarthy's job. But Pittsburgh has tied themselves to their horse and are trying to prove everyone wrong.

Can they? Well, it would certainly be impressive if they can put all of this to the side and compete in Week 12. McCarthy is going to try to. He needs to win to avoid this getting any worse.

But after the most intense three days in franchise history and a team that feels completely lost in Week 12 despite a winning record, the Steelers are going to play football.

And everyone will be watching.