Ranking Steelers Top Trade Needs And Their Best Targets

PITTSBURGH -- Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers' plans for the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline. The team hasn't waited long to make improvements, adding cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Terrell Smith as well as wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

But all three of those additions were signings for the Steelers. The two cornerbacks were claimed from practice squads, while MVS was added shortly after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. A trade hasn't happened yet, but that doesn't mean it won't.

Especially when the Steelers have multiple areas of their lineup that could use outside reinforcements. These four positions are the most important to upgrade before the deadline, and there is an ideal player available to fill each void.

4. Offensive Guard

Brock Hoffman has been rock-solid at right guard, and left guard Mason McCormick is the model of consistency and dogged determination.

Even with that, this position remains a need to monitor. Hoffman is a reliable veteran, but he's only been a starter for one season in his NFL career. For right now, it's lower on the list, but it could shoot up depending on how the next couple of weeks play out.

Top Target: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

If you're going to go for broke, you might as well get the best player possible. Quenton Nelson is one of the most respected interior linemen in the NFL. It gets complicated with his contract situation, but who cares, because Nelson makes this offensive line undeniably Super Bowl-caliber.

3. Cornerback

Jamel Dean had an otherworldly game in Week 6, and he's made the loss of Joey Porter Jr. much easier to digest. Asante Samuel Jr. is playing well in an elevated role, with rookie third-round pick Daylen Everette playing some important snaps early in the season.

But to become a postseason challenge, they need better play in the secondary. Thankfully, several winning veterans could fill the role of CB2. Immediate veteran options that come to mind are Tennessee Titans newcomer Alontae Taylor, Philadelphia Eagles corner and Super Bowl winner Riq Woolen and Zyon McCollum from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Top Target: Riq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles or Deonte Banks, New York Giants

Riq Woolen gives the Steelers exactly what they need: a number two cornerback with experience, a Super Bowl on his resume and he's not a huge commitment. He signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia for the 2026 season, meaning the Steelers could get a productive rental for very cheap.

If they want to add some real intrigue, New York Giants former first-roud pick Deonte Banks is a good option. He's had two terrible seasons in the NFL, but as a rookie he flashed excellence. Once again in 2026, he's finding his form. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, so he's also a flyer of an option that wouldn't put the Steelers in a corner contractually.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Middle Linebacker

Patrick Queen is playing elsewhere in 2027, that much feels obvious. And his play this season makes you wonder if the Steelers would be better off finding another option in 2026.

Payton Wilson has played well, but he needs a running mate to complement his skill set. Elandon Roberts might be that player, but the solution might be waiting outside the organization.

Top Target: Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

Pete Werner, the Ohio State product, has Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker written all over him. He explodes towards the ball. He's agile and nimble enough to hold his own in coverage. And he's a well-respected teammate.

1. Wide Receiver

While the team awaits further updates on Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr., I get the sense that the Steelers are entering with a conservative approach to upgrading the wide receiver room. MVS fills out the depth chart when called up from the practice squad, but they need someone who can oscillate between being a top-three option and a bottom-of-the-lineup player.

Top Target: Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

A quick, outside receiver like Dontayvion Wicks is perfect for their needs. It's a compromise between another expensive veteran and an unproven practice squad member. Wicks is a deep ball threat and can complement what DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard bring to the offense. Plus, he's on the books for slightly more than $4 million in 2027. For a fifth or sixth-round draft pick, he makes too much sense for the Steelers.