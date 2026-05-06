Former Penn State DB Returns to Steelers After Clearing Waivers

A defensive back and former Penn State star was not claimed off waivers after the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with him.

According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, Daequan Hardy has reverted to the Steelers' reserve/injured list after previously being waived/injured.

#Steelers Daequan Hardy reverted to injured reserve from waived-injured — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 5, 2026

The two sides can now reach an injury settlement since Hardy did not land with another team while on waivers.

Hardy's Career So Far

During his time at Penn State from 2019 to 2023, Hardy was teammates with a number of current Steelers, including Joey Porter Jr., Pat Freiermuth and Jaquan Brisker.

Over 48 games with the Nittany Lions, Hardy posted 60 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five interceptions.

He went on to be selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Hardy was let go at final roster cuts that year, however, before re-signing to their practice squad.

Hardy later inked a reserve/futures contract with the Bills in January 2025 but was once again omitted from their 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

While he did rejoin Buffalo's practice squad on August 27 last year, he was released just a single day later.

An alum of Penn Hills High School in the Pittsburgh area, Hardy did not latch on with another team until the Steelers signed him to their practice squad on November 4.

The organization cut ties with him on November 25, but they reunited with him on December 2 before signing him to a futures contract in January.

Hardy has never appeared in a regular season contest, though he has racked up 16 tackles in six preseason games.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers CB Situation Without Hardy

Hardy was always an extreme long-shot at the absolute best to make Pittsburgh's roster this season as a slot corner at Penn State who spent 51 of his 93 defensive snaps at the position for the Bills in the preseason last year.

Jalen Ramsey is the inherent favorite to fill that role for the Steelers this year, though Brandin Echols and perhaps even Donte Kent Jr. could push for some reps as well.

On the boundary, Joey Porter Jr. and Jamel Dean will handle the starting duties while Asante Samuel Jr., Daylen Everette and Cory Trice Jr. are the top options behind them.

Further down the depth chart, D'Shawn Jamison, Doneiko Slaughter and Devan Boykin may also earn some snaps at cornerback throughout the summer.

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