Former Steelers OL Announces Retirement

A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle has hung up his spikes ahead of the 2026 season.

On Instagram, Andrus Peat announced his retirement after playing for 11 seasons, with his final run coming as a member of the Steelers last year.

"11 years in the league, I gave it everything I had," Peat wrote. I may be walking away from football, but not from the lessons it taught me. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and especially my brothers in the trenches. I’m grateful beyond words that I was able to live out this dream. On to the next chapter with my wife and sons. All glory to God!"

Peat's Time in Pittsburgh

A first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, Peat became a key piece of their offense in the back-half of Drew Brees' career.

Peat was a three-time Pro Bowler in New Orleans, which came in consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2020, and was garnered as one of the better offensive guards in the NFL for a period of time.

He signed a five-year deal worth $57.5 million with the Saints in 2020, though he dealt with a number of different injuries and played in more than 13 games just once for the team through 2023.

Peat went on to join the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2024 campaign before signing with the Steelers in August 2025 as veteran depth for a young offensive line that included Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Mason McCormick and Zach Frazier.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Andrus Peat (71) high fives quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After logging 73 snaps during the preseason (per Pro Football Focus), Peat proceeded to crack Pittsburgh's initial 53-man roster to open the regular season.

He did not make his debut for the Steelers until a Week 10 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, though, during which he played eight snaps at left guard.

From there, Peat played 82 snaps at left tackle between Weeks 13 and 14 before suffering a concussion that forced Dylan Cook into the starting lineup after Jones and Calvin Anderson had already been on the mend with injuries of their own.

Peat played a combined 56 snaps at left guard in Weeks 16 and 17 along with three reps at left tackle in Week 18.

He did not appear during their Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

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