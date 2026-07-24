Number 16: Steelers Overlooked Offensive Staple

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 season trying to defy expectations. With a new head coach and a 42-year-old starting quarterback, a fair portion of the NFL community does not see the Black and Gold as a serious threat.

Inside the Steelers' locker room, however, there is a feeling that they can shock the world. As the defending AFC North champions, they are used to being overlooked.

Speaking of overlooked, the Steelers have an unsung hero along their offensive line in Mason McCormick. Entering his third NFL campaign, he's started 31 games already. In a group that's headlined by All-Pro talents Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu, McCormick is the x-factor. That's why he's the 16th most important player for the Steelers in 2026.

What Steelers Can Expect From McCormick in 2026

The offensive line as a whole is truly where the Steelers' season hinges. If the plan comes together, this unit will be top-five in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers will look like a vintage version of himself while fueling the Steelers on a real run.

For Rodgers to succeed, he needs the line and McCormick to succeed. In 2025, McCormick was one of the better pass protectors amongst interior offensive linemen. He allowed just four sacks over his 17 starts. He also allowed just 25 quarterback pressures, which was the same or fewer than marquee names like Tyler Booker and Quinn Meinerz.

In 2026, the Steelers need him to be just as efficient in pass protection, and they can certainly expect it. McCormick has some deficiencies in his game, but his lower-body strength and sticky hands are huge assets in pass blocking. With a new offensive system being implemented, the Steelers are relying on McCormick's game to be even better in year three.

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick (66) reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Where McCormick Needs to Improve

This is the same criticism for the rest of the offensive line, but McCormick has to find the next level as a run blocker. He has been solid over his first two seasons, but not excellent. In year three, he needs to round out his game to be considered a top player along the line.

Luckily for McCormick, this new offense might benefit his skill set. McCarthy is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and he's utilized a wide variety of offensive attacks with great success. Over his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, he was a fan of the duo run concept, which calls for a specific kind of double-team block from the offensive linemen. McCormick is suited to run these types of plays and will likely be the second lineman tag-teaming in on these run plays.

The Steelers need the offensive line to be the best position group on the team. With McCormick taking the next step, he might be in line for a new contract, and the Steelers will be that much closer to being a Super Bowl contender.

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