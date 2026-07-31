Steelers Expanding Roman Wilson’s Role Even More

With how impressive wide receiver Roman Wilson was during the offseason program and has been so far through the opening days of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear ready to put more on his plate.

Head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged Wilson's performance out of the slot thus far and then went on to speak about his versatility, which included insinuating that he may start working on the outside more often.

"He's doing a hell of a job inside," McCarthy said about Wilson's work from the slot. "Frankly, I haven't talked to him yet about this, but I think we can start working a little bit more outside, too, because you know, his vertical speed and his ability to, we call it the Autobahn out there on the numbers, I think he has an excellent skill set for that also, too. So, but he's done a really nice job. He can line up at X, Z and F and so far he's done exactly what we asked."

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) participates in a practice session at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is Turning His Fortunes Around

It's no secret that Wilson's first two years in the NFL were a general disappointment.

A third-round pick in 2024 who was expected to step in and be an immediate contributor, Wilson only played five regular season snaps as a rookie while dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Then, in 2025, he finished with just 166 yards and two touchdowns in a shallow receiver room while also struggling to build much of a connection with Aaron Rodgers.

McCarthy stated that he told Wilson earlier in the offseason after he was hired that he has a "clean slate" with the Steelers' new coaching staff, and perhaps that took some pressure off of the 25-year-old.

He's been targeted ad nauseum over the first couple of practices at Saint Vincent College, and it certainly appears as though he's ahead of rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard in the pecking order as of now, which is significant considering they're battling for the No. 3 receiver job behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr.

205 of Wilson's 253 offensive snaps in 2025 came out wide, per Pro Football Focus, so it's not as though he's a stranger to working on the outside.

His quickness and ability to separate are valuable traits no matter where he lines up. Whether it's as. a vertical threat or underneath, it's clear Pittsburgh is going to place Wilson in positions to succeed and let him prove himself at every turn.

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