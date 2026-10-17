PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson was arrested early Saturday morning in Tennessee on a domestic assault charge, according to TMZ.

Patterson played for the Steelers in 2024, his final stop in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro selection played 12 years and finished his career with the most kickoffs returned for touchdowns with nine, plus the longest kick return for a touchdown of 109 yards.

He won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Patterson was drafted in the first-round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He also played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh released Patterson before the final year of his deal.

At the time of publishing this story, no further details of the arrest were released.

Patterson's Journey in Pittsburgh

The Steelers immediately became interested in Patterson following the NFL's announcement that kickoff rules were changing. Once returns became more of a priority by the league, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan started working on a two-year deal with the potential Hall of Famer.

Patterson was only viewed as a kick returner and running back in Pittsburgh. During his other stops, he also played wide receiver.

After a career of being a speedster who could create big plays in open space, he became more of a physical runner during his final season. He finished his time in Pittsburgh playing 13 games and rushing for 135 yards and adding 80 receiving yards to his career total.

As a kick returner, Patterson struggled. The two-time kick return yards leader only had 11 returns in 2024, totaling 240 yards. He was among the NFL's worst, averaging just 21.8 yards per return.

Patterson returned for OTAs and minicamp the following season, which surprised some fans. However, he was eventually released before the start of training camp, announcing the news himself on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!" Patterson wrote.

Last season, Pittsburgh replaced Patterson with running back Jaylen Warren and Kenny Gainwell. Gainwell led the team with 26 returns for 633 yards, averaging 24.3 yards per return. He was eventually named the Team MVP after the season.

Steelers On SI will continue to release updates as more information on Patterson's arrest becomes available.