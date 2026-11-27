PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers search for answers and stability, they need someone to step up.

The Steelers are losers of two straight and have made a sudden shift at quarterback ahead of their Week 12 contest. Out goes Aaron Rodgers, and in comes Mason Rudolph. The timing of the change was shocking, given it came less than 72 hours before they took on the Denver Broncos, but the decision to bench Rodgers makes a ton of sense when you look at his recent performance.

Regardless, the quarterback position is currently a volatile one for the Steelers. Needing a win and someone to take charge, the Steelers now look to one player to stem the tide - running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren Facing Biggest Game of His Career

The odds stacked against the Steelers' starting running back loom large ahead of this Week 12 contest, but that's exactly why it's such an important game for Warren. Just like Rodgers and the rest of the offense, the past two games have been awful for the running game. Warren has a combined 43 yards on 16 carries the past two games, while pitching in an additional 27 yards in the air.

The thing with Warren, however, is that he has built a career despite having no expectations and frequently having his back against the wall. The undrafted running back forced his way onto the Steelers' active roster after impressing the coaching staff as a rookie in 2022.

It didn't stop there. Despite the team investing a first-round draft pick in Najee Harris to address the position, Warren wouldn't be denied. posting three consecutive seasons with at least 500 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards between 2023 and 2025.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time for Warren to Walk, Instead of Talk

The Steelers and Cleveland Browns met for a heated matchup in Week 8. Ahead of the game, Browns EDGE rusher Jared Verse has plenty of trash talk for the Steelers. In response, Pittsburgh trounced Cleveland by 21 points.

Warren also got the last laugh, sharing a zinger of a postgame comment when he said, "Some walk, some talk," in response to the trash talk the Browns shared before the game.

Now, it's time for Warren to do the walking once again. After running for at least 90 yards in five out of six games between Weeks 3 and 8, he's been held to a total of 43 yards combined in Weeks 10 and 11.

A huge piece of that dip in production is the loss of starting left guard Mason McCormick, and the offensive line's inability to make up for his absence. Whatever the cause, Warren has to overcome the obstacle once again.

His back is up against the wall, something he's very familiar with. If Warren can do what he usually does when he's counted out, he will lead the Steelers back to the win column. If he continues to struggle, the Steelers will too.

Either way, it's the biggest game of Warren's career.