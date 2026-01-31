Steelers MVP is Now Their Top Free Agent

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 season was yet another year of significant ups and downs.

With the offense and defense struggling to stay consistent, the team faltered when it mattered most and will go through another year of turning points in 2026.

One player who broke that mold and stayed consistent throughout was Kenneth Gainwell, who was signed on a one-year deal and subsequently broke out. He was so good in his role that he was named the team's Most Valuable Player internally, and that has garnered some media attention.

In a long-form article with all of the beat writers for NFL teams on ESPN, Steelers writer Brooke Pryor named Gainwell the best decision that the Steelers made in free agency. She did, however, stipulate that the Steelers would be unlikely to retain him at a new asking price.

"Gainwell joined the team as a free agent in 2025 on a $1.79 million, one-year deal. He's due for a significantly higher salary in 2026 after earning team MVP honors. He led the Steelers with 73 receptions and scored eight touchdowns as he split running back duties with Jaylen Warren. Gainwell was an all-purpose threat in Arthur Smith's scheme, but these Steelers could look a lot different with Mike McCarthy calling plays. The Steelers haven't typically given big contracts to running backs, and it seems more likely that the former Eagle will get paid elsewhere." Pryor wrote.

The Steelers would certainly have to compensate Gainwell more, as he well overperformed his $1.79 payment and would garner much more on the open market. On the other hand, the Steelers would likely appreciate having a certain degree of consistency that they have lacked in all facets of their offense, so they may just go for it and pay him more, even if it constitutes an overpay by the fanbase.

Gainwell's Statistical Season

Gainwell finished the season with the most receptions on the team (73), beating out DK Metcalf for the top spot. He also finished second in total receiving yards, despite being a running back and competing with wide receivers and tight ends for touches.

He tallied 537 rushing yards, 486 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns in his lone season with Pittsburgh.

With the changes in coaching, it is possible that the Steelers entire coaching philosophy changes, leading to them being more inclined to spend on offense as opposed to defense. That would allow the Steelers to sign the running back and continue the consistency that he delivered in 2025.

Should Steelers Re-Sign Him?

The tag team of Gainwell and Jaylen Warren worked well in 2025. The ground game seemed to add the explosive play ability that it missed in years prior. However, just because it worked once doesn't mean it'll work twice - or as well.

The Steelers need to evaluate all options before making a decision on Gainwell. If they believe Warren and Kaleb Johnson can develop with another running back, they shouldn't close the door. But if McCarthy thinks he can get even more out of Gainwell in 2026, the Steelers' MVP should at least get an offer from Pittsburgh.

