Former Steelers' Mike Tomlin Linked to Two Head Coaching Jobs

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin seems to be enjoying his post-head coaching career. Since joining Sunday Night Football as an analyst, Tomlin looks like he's been on television for the past 19 years rather than serving as the Steelers' head coach.

Recently, Tomlin spoke to several members of the media via an NBC conference call and appeared on Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast. Any time Tomlin speaks to the media, the same question eventually pops up - will he ever return to an NFL sideline?

On Heyward's podcast, Tomlin talked about how he knew when it was time to depart the Steelers organization. During that conference call, he said he hadn't given one "iota" of thought about being a head coach again. But according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, there are a few organizations to monitor in the eventual Mike Tomlin sweepstakes, with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets as two of the top contenders.

"The one to watch most closely is the Panthers,” he wrote. “Owner David Tepper, who previously owned a piece of the Steelers, is widely believed to be very interested in Tomlin. The Jets make sense, too; with the Giants reaping the instant benefit of hiring Tomlin’s former arch rival, John Harbaugh, Jets owner Woody Johnson may become motivated to do whatever it takes to get Tomlin."

Do Panthers or Jets Make Sense for Tomlin?

The Panthers are a surprising team to name for multiple reasons. Florio astutely points out the connection between David Tepper, a Pittsburgh native and owner of the Panthers, and Tomlin.

Sadly, that's where any connection between Tomlin and Carolina ends. The Panthers are a franchise that has managed to find moderate success recently, but what about the team is enticing enough to bring Tomlin out of retirement?

The Panthers lack the franchise prestige that the Steelers offered and pale in comparison to the historical success the Jets found. At least Tomlin could spend time in New York City while he tried to bring a miserable Jets franchise out of the basement. As beautiful as Charlotte, North Carolina, is, it's not NYC.

On the other hand, the Panthers have a quarterback. Tomlin's best seasons with the Steelers came when an established QB ran the offense, allowing him to focus on the defense. Carolina might not be a contending franchise, but Bryce Young is giving them a long-term solution under center. The Jets, meanwhile, will likely select a quarterback in the upcoming draft and thrust him into a leadership role in yet another rebuild.

Looking over both options, it's hard to see the Jets or Panthers as a realistic fit for Tomlin.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks off the field after his team fell 30-6 to the Houston Texans during the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Will Tomlin Return to the NFL?

Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein was on the conference call NBC recently hosted for Tomlin. When the topic of his return inevitably came up, Tomlin shot down the possibility of him taking another head coaching gig any time soon.

"I haven’t given one iota of thought to coaching," he said. "I’m sure some of that is going to come up in the not-so-distant future. But I’ll cross that bridge when I get there."

It seems he hasn't arrived at that bridge yet, but when he's ready, the NFL is lining up to hire him.