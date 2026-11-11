Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
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Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are red-hot and are battling for the top spot in the AFC North. With both teams at 6-2, the winner will be sitting in sole possession when the final whistle is blown in the Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional duel.
Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Steelers +3.5 (-110)
- Bengals -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Steelers +160
- Bengals -190
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Steelers vs. Bengals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Steelers record: 6-2
- Bengals record: 6-2
Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Steelers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Steelers are 6-2 against the spread this season
- Bengals are 5-3 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-3 in Bengals games this season
Steelers vs. Bengals Injury Reports
Steelers Injury Report
- Ben Skowronek, WR - Questionable
- Doneiko Slaughter, CB - Questionable
- Brandin Echols, CB - Questioanble
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR - IR
- Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT - IR
Bengals Injury Report
- Kyle Dugger, S - Questionable
- Andrei Iosivas, WR - IR
- Cashius Howell, DE - IR
- Erick All Jr., TE - IR
- Tanner Hudson, TE - IR
Steelers vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch
- Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow has put together a phenomenal season and has most recently taken over as the betting favorite to be named NFL MVP at +200, slightly ahead of Josh Allen (+225) and Brock Purdy (+450). He leads all quarterbacks in passing yards per game (298.3), touchdowns (23), and completion percentage (74%). If he keeps playing at that level, the sky is the limit for the Bengals.
Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm going to continue to ride the Bengals' hype train:
I've been writing for more than a week now about how I'm all in on the Bengals, so it'd be hypocritical of me to bet against them in a big Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since Week 4, the Bengals' offense has led the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate, and Joe Burrow is leading every NFL quarterback in virtually every passing metric despite already having his BYE week.
The Steelers are coming off their BYE week, but it's important to note that they've had the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL through the first nine weeks. Despite having a cupcake start to their schedule, they're just 14th in net yards per play, and their offense is in the bottom half of the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate.
This game is going to show us that the Bengals are contenders and the Steelers are pretenders. Lay the points on Cincinnati.
Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-108) via BetMGM
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets