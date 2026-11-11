Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are red-hot and are battling for the top spot in the AFC North. With both teams at 6-2, the winner will be sitting in sole possession when the final whistle is blown in the Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional duel.

Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers +3.5 (-110)

Bengals -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Steelers +160

Bengals -190

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Steelers vs. Bengals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Steelers record: 6-2

Bengals record: 6-2

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Steelers are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Steelers are 6-2 against the spread this season

Bengals are 5-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in Bengals games this season

Steelers vs. Bengals Injury Reports

Steelers Injury Report

Ben Skowronek, WR - Questionable

Doneiko Slaughter, CB - Questionable

Brandin Echols, CB - Questioanble

Michael Pittman Jr., WR - IR

Sebastian Joseph-Day, DT - IR

Bengals Injury Report

Kyle Dugger, S - Questionable

Andrei Iosivas, WR - IR

Cashius Howell, DE - IR

Erick All Jr., TE - IR

Tanner Hudson, TE - IR

Steelers vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has put together a phenomenal season and has most recently taken over as the betting favorite to be named NFL MVP at +200, slightly ahead of Josh Allen (+225) and Brock Purdy (+450). He leads all quarterbacks in passing yards per game (298.3), touchdowns (23), and completion percentage (74%). If he keeps playing at that level, the sky is the limit for the Bengals.

Steelers vs. Bengals Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm going to continue to ride the Bengals' hype train:

I've been writing for more than a week now about how I'm all in on the Bengals, so it'd be hypocritical of me to bet against them in a big Sunday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since Week 4, the Bengals' offense has led the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate, and Joe Burrow is leading every NFL quarterback in virtually every passing metric despite already having his BYE week.

The Steelers are coming off their BYE week, but it's important to note that they've had the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL through the first nine weeks. Despite having a cupcake start to their schedule, they're just 14th in net yards per play, and their offense is in the bottom half of the NFL in both EPA per play and success rate.

This game is going to show us that the Bengals are contenders and the Steelers are pretenders. Lay the points on Cincinnati.

Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-108) via BetMGM

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