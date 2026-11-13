The Steelers Were Quiet at the Deadline, But Don’t Count Them Out in the AFC

This year’s trade deadline was full of blockbuster deals—and even some canceled transactions —but one team that did not get in on the action was the Steelers.

Heading into the deadline, the Steelers were seen as a candidate to potentially make a trade or two, particularly for a receiver. They traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys in September amid ongoing contract negotiations, but did not add any players to the roster via trade. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers had discussions regarding a trade for receivers such as Brian Thomas Jr., Calvin Ridley and Josh Downs. They did not make a move for any of them, as the Jaguars and Titans retained Thomas and Ridley, respectively, while the Colts dealt Downs to the Chiefs.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of the lack of moves at the deadline, “I’ve learned to never hold my breath around a trade deadline because I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of a team, other than when we got Davante [Adams] in Jersey, where there was an addition.”

While other contenders such as the Bears, Jaguars and 49ers made moves to seemingly go “all in” on a title this year, the Steelers did not—and they’re not concerned about that.

When asked if the Steelers have enough at receiver to get to the postseason, Rodgers said, “Yeah, but we gotta get healthy.”

The Steelers are used to winning—or, at least, not having a losing record—but they haven’t seen much postseason success as of late. The Steelers are looking to make a run in the playoffs after failing to win a playoff game over the past 10 years. They are particularly looking to do so in Rodgers’s final season before retirement, and before they reset at the quarterback position next year.

There is good reason for the Steelers to feel optimistic about their prospects heading into the second half of the season. The defense has improved significantly under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham , jumping from 20th last year to seventh this year in EPA per play (-0.01 to -0.12) and from 17th to fourth in points allowed per game (22.8 to 17.9). They rank seventh in yards allowed per game, 305.6, their best rating in that category since 2020, when they ranked fourth.

Offensively, their running game has reached a new level with Jaylen Warren, leading the league in yards per carry (5.9) and ranking sixth in rushing yards (704). Their passing game has had inconsistent moments amid injuries to Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr., but Rodgers has also played better for the Steelers than a season ago.

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said before Sunday’s Steelers-Bengals matchup, “This year I think he’s playing so well. He really played great in the last game we played, dang near perfect. It made me feel like I had to be perfect the whole time too. He’s done that for a long time.”

Joe Burrow on Aaron Rodgers: “the last game we played he was dang near perfect.”#Bengals d pic.twitter.com/xEG3LEJAk1 — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) November 12, 2026

On Sunday, the Steelers have a chance to earn a statement win when they take on Burrow and the Bengals for the second time this season. Burrow has been playing at an MVP level , throwing for 16 touchdowns over his past four games.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are coming off their most complete game of the season after trouncing the Browns 27–6 before heading on their bye. They will now return to the spotlight on Sunday night, a game that also marks a reunion with longtime coach Mike Tomlin, who is now an analyst for NBC and will be on-site for the prime-time clash.

If the Steelers can get the sweep over the Bengals, it will help solidify their standing in the AFC North and playoff race. Their schedule the rest of the season isn’t very difficult, with their toughest tests after the Bengals coming against the Broncos and Jaguars. Not only that, but a win over Cincinnati can show they are contenders as either the offense likely will have to match wits with the Bengals or the defense will slow down one of the league’s hottest offenses. If they can’t keep up with the Bengals and win, they will once again have work to do to prove they are capable of earning that first postseason win.