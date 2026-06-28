Four Steelers Players Riding Rising Stock Into Training Camp

Training camp has a chance to drum up the optimism surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers even further.

The offseason program saw a number of players stand out and take strides in their development, which could make for an exciting trip out to Latrobe this summer.

With that, here are four Steelers players whose stock is pointing in the right direction leading into training camp.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Drew Allar

The first week of OTAs was a whirlwind for Allar, but by all accounts he settled and flashed some serious potential during the home stretch of the offseason program.

Working in Allar's favor is the fact that all of the pressure in the quarterback room is on Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as they battle it out for the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers, meaning the third-rounder can essentially develop at his own pace without facing a ton of scrutiny.

Allar still has a long way to go before he's a finished product, but the strides he's made, even if they're small, since joining the Steelers is no small feat heading into training camp next month.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Germie Bernard

Rodgers has gained a reputation of being a quarterback who can be particularly stingy with younger wide receivers, though that doesn't seem like it should be much of an issue with Bernard.

The second-rounder out of Alabama is about as polished as a Day 2 rookie receiver can be, and whether it's on the outside or in the slot, Bernard is a high-floor player who can help out Pittsburgh's passing attack by doing a little bit of everything.

After standing out during OTAs and minicamp, the arrow on Bernard is pointing up in regards to his trajectory in the early stages of his professional career.

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) carries the ball for a touchdown after a fumble recovery against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Daylen Everette

Much like Allar, Everette has a ton of traits and raw talent that you simply can't teach. From his size and length to his speed and fluid movement skills, the Georgia product just looks like a future high-impact starter for Pittsburgh.

The third-rounder certainly had his moments during the offseason program, particularly against DK Metcalf, and his versatility as a cornerback who could spend time on the boundary or in the slot inherently boosts his value.

Everette still has to grow in a few areas, though it sure feels like he could make a splash for the Steelers as a rookie if he can build on his prior performance once training camp and the preseason arrive.

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sebastian Castro (29) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Garrett Greene (85) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Sebastian Castro

In a safety room where just about nothing is set in stone beyond Jaquan Brisker and Deshon Elliott as the starters, Castro has made the most of his opportunities so far this offseason.

The undrafted free agent out of Iowa did not log a single defensive snap during his rookie season between Pittsburgh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is more suited to fill a special teams role given his lack of elite speed and coverage ability.

Castro appeared to make some headway throughout the offseason program, however, and with at least one backup safety job up for grabs, he may have the inside track if he can sustain his current momentum.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!