Full Details of Steelers' Keaanu Benton Extension Revealed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive tackle Keeanu Benton to an impressive extension during the final days of training camp. The 2023 second-round pick has become an important of the defensive line, and heading into his fourth season, he's now slated to make a total of $72 million over the life of his new deal.

At the time of the signing, the Steelers did not disclose the financial deails of Benton's extension.

But now. the full financial details of his contract have become available, adding some very necessary context to a massive deal.

Steelers Basically Signed Benton to a Two-Year Extension

At first glance, this deal looks a bit bloated. At $18 million per season, that made Benton the highest-paid defensive lineman on the team. Relative to the rest of the NFL, it's a market-friendly deal, but it doesn't help the already complicated salary cap situation.

But the reality is sigh of relief. Yes, on the surface this is still a four-year, $72 million deal, but that's only if everything comes to fruition over the course of the extension.

According to the contract details on Spotrac, this deal is basically a two-year deal when it comes to guarantees. At the time of signing, he received a signing bonus of $12.85 million, which guaranteed him a total of $14 million (2026 salary plus signing bonus). In 2027, he is guaranteed $11.7 million in case of injury. In total, that's just under $26 million in total guaranteed money in this new deal.

After that, however, the guarantees end. He will receive a roster bonus of $4 million plus his salary during the 2028, 2029 and 2030 campaigns, but the dead cap drops to much more manageable numbers over those three years. In 2028, cutting Benton would only cost them a dead cap hit of $7.71 million, and then drops to $5.14 million the following year, and $2.57 million in 2030.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers

My biggest concerns with this extension were how much flexibility this would leave the salary cap for 2026 and 2027, and what kind of standard this would set for Derrick Harmon.

Last year's first-round pick is trending toward becoming an All-Pro player in the NFL. In a few years, this organization might be looking at a very expensive extension, one that far surpasses the one Benton just inked.

Presently, the Steelers also have another huge extension to finalize. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and that will likely remain the case until the ink dries on a new contract. The good news for Steelers general manager Omar Khan, is that Benton's extension hasn't drastically altered the cap situation. Things are still tight, and contract restructurings are likely needed to finalize Porter Jr.'s extension, but the team is still in a position to get things done with their top defensive back.

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