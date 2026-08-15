Steelers' Nick Herbig Has Emotional Reaction to Keeanu Benton's Deal

Perhaps no one is more excited that Keeanu Benton has agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers than Nick Herbig.

In a video posted by Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Herbig got choked up talking about his journey alongside Benton, which first saw them play together at Wisconsin to now being teammates with the Steelers and both signing big-money extensions two months apart.

"We've been best friends since the day we met in college," Herbig said. "That's like my brother. Just everything we've been through together, seeing him, all the trials and hardships, grinding and going through the mud together, getting drafted together. Just this journey we've been on, and now that it's all full circle, I can't even put it into words."

#Steelers OLB Nick Herbig gets emotional talking about the contract extension for Keeanu Benton and getting to spend four more years with his best friend. pic.twitter.com/GJkHaX3mV9 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) August 15, 2026

He also repaid the favor by attending Benton's press conference after signing his new deal, much like the latter did for Herbig back in June.

Is Benton In For a Breakout Season?

A second-round pick in 2023, Benton has spent a large chunk of his time in the NFL as a nose tackle.

Given his weaknesses as a run defender and the fact that he's not exactly well-suited to play that position as a result, it felt like Pittsburgh often didn't put him in the right spots to succeed over his first three years in the league.

Now that he's set to play in a new system under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, however, the proper steps are being taken to ensure that the organization is making the most of Benton's skill set as a pass rusher on the interior of the defensive line.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's spent more time at defensive end since the Steelers' new coaching staff has been put in place, which will allow him to get after the quarterback at an elevated rate with his impressive quickness for the position.

With two quality options in Yahya Black and Sebastian Joseph-Day serving as Pittsburgh's primary nose tackle options, there isn't any real pressure on Benton to hold down the fort there either.

Benton told reporters that he also anticipates being a versatile piece along the defensive line, adding to his value in the trenches.

"They're going to be moving me around, being that Swiss Army knife. Left, right, middle, I'll be moving around," Benton said.

Now under contract through the 2030 campaign next to Herbig, Benton has become a long-term building block for the Steelers' defense.

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