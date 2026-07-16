Steelers No. 20 Player: Keeanu Benton Wants a New Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were surprisingly busy this offseason. They reshaped the coaching staff and signed some key free agents.

In addition, the Steelers inked several players to contract extensions. Veterans Cam Heyward and Chris Boswell signed reworked deals or extensions of their own, and a pair of 2023 draft class members signed four-year extensions. After Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington signed their impressive new deals, it was assumed that fellow 2023 draftee Keeanu Benton would finalize an extension of his own.

That hasn't happened yet, and now Benton is playing for another deal in Pittsburgh. The fourth-year defensive lineman has a bit to prove in order to earn an extension, but he still comes in at 20th on the Steelers' Top 25 players for 2026.

What Makes Benton So Important to Steelers

The defensive line is expected to be the bread and butter of the Steelers in 2026. Under a new defensive coordinator, the position group is arguably the deepest in the organization. Part of that is thanks to Benton.

In 2025, he took a huge step forward in his pass-rush ability, helping the Steelers to finish with the sixth-most sacks in the NFL. He was a dynamic player when getting after the quarterback, posting 51 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over 17 starts.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) reacts as he takes the field against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Steelers Need From Benton in 2026

There's no denying how much Benton progressed as a sack artist and pocket-collapser, but the Steelers still need more from him in 2026. The biggest thing is that his run-stuffing has to become a regular part of his game. After starting every game last season, he's in line to play a prominent role along the d-line once again.

As much of a threat as he is in passing situations, he hasn't been as effective in the run game. Pro Football Focus ranked him 106th out of 134 interior defensive linemen in run defense. It's a bit of a drop from the 95th ranking he was given in 2024.

There were times, however, when he showed great promise. He was quick with his hands and moved off blocks with ease. A perfect example is the opening series of last season's contest against the Chicago Bears. On the first two plays of the game, Benton won the battle against the Bears' center and helped limit the Chicago running back to short gains. It was a masterclass in technique, and it helped get the defense off the field in a hurry.

Benton has to find that consistency in 2026. He has to bring that same push with every snap and series. If he does, the 20th spot on the team's most important players will be a painfully low ranking.

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