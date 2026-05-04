Steelers Nearing Breaking Point With Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers still don't have an answer from Aaron Rodgers. They have been hopeful that the 43-year-old quarterback would sign with them for what's expected to be his final season, and they've been adamant that things wouldn't drag out like they did a year ago.

But here they are. It's days away from rookie minicamp and the Steelers are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation. Rodgers continues to keep them at arm's length and there's no real end in sight when it comes to the saga he has created.

The Steelers may be nearing the end of their patience, though. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the team is starting to reach a breaking point where understanding becomes frustration, and it's unknown how much longer they're willing to wait.

"After watching two of their 'expected' deadlines come and go — and insisting this isn’t the same situation as last year — the Steelers might not be so understanding if this drags on for two more weeks," Dulac reported.

"If Rodgers hasn’t given them a decision by the start of organized team activities on May 18 — their latest, uh, deadline — their patience will start to turn into frustration, and maybe something more."

When is Steelers Real Deadline?

The Steelers' next deadline is likely Organized Team Activities. They've made it known to Rodgers that while they aren't putting a "deadline" on him, they would like him to be there when the team returns to the field and begins working under a new coaching staff.

They feel it's important that everyone be there, especially they're quarterback.

OTAs begin on May 18.

Last year, Rodgers did not sign until June 5, showing up just before minicamp. And what's interesting about this offseason is that he never cleaned out his locker at the South Side facility, meaning there has always been some outlook that he would return in 2026.

None of it makes real sense to the fanbase, and that's starting to move into the organization, according to Dulac. They want an answer sooner rather than later and understand they're in a strange grey area with their offense until they get one.

If Rodgers doesn't show up, Will Howard is in line to earn the starting job with Mason Rudolph and rookie Drew Allar competing as well. Pittsburgh has always held that plan as their backup option, but it came with the belief Rodgers would eventually sign.

Maybe he still will, but the wait is starting to frustate the franchise as they near offseason workouts.

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