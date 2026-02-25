Steelers Could Play International Game in 2026

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played in one of the most exciting international games of the NFL season last year. The organization traveled to Dublin, Ireland, the homeland of the Rooney Family, and had a magical weekend. After arriving in Ireland, the Steelers exited victorious against the Minnesota Vikings.

As one of the marquee franchises in the NFL, Steelers were once again a contender to host an international game in 2026. Unfortunately, the team was not awarded one of the nine international contests by the league.

Despite that update, the Steelers still might be playing in another country next season. Two of the teams awarded an international game for next season, the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints, are on the team's 2026 schedule. Both games are road contests for the Steelers as well, meaning there is a growing chance that one of their games against the Jags or Saints takes place overseas.

Saints in Paris?

The Saints are heading to France in 2026. The organization was awarded an international game for the coming season, set to take place in Paris. The Saints are a perfect fit to represent the NFL in Paris, as there has been a huge French influence on the history and culture of New Orleans.

Their opponent is a mystery, however. An international report from RMC Sports claims that the Cleveland Browns will face the Saints in Paris, but the NFL has not confirmed opponents.

Until that is official, the Steelers can remain hopeful about a potential trip to France. This game will be the first NFL contest ever played in Paris, and the Steelers could help make history just a year after playing the first game in Dublin.

Meet Me in London

The Steelers also have a chance to travel to London, England for a road game in 2026. The Jaguars were awarded two games in London for the upcoming season, meaning they'll have two chances to host their opponents across internatioanl waters.

Because there are two games, the Steelers technically have just a bit better odds of landing in London. The Steelers are set to visit Jacksonville this season, but there might be a detour to the United Kingdom.

If the Steelers do head to London, it would be a return trip. The organization traveled to Wembley Stadium in 2013 to take on the Vikings, losing that contest 34-27. This time around, they could try to go for some better luck in England.

