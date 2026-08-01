Jaquan Brisker Learning From Steelers Super Bowl Winner

PITTSBURGH — It was a family reunion for Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker as the team closed out their first week of training camp.

That isn’t a metaphor, by the way, for the Steelers new starting free safety. The Gateway High School graduate and Pittsburgh native was already set to attend his family reunion in the city, when over 100 of his family members took the trek to St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe. A sea of gold shirts with Brisker’s name filled the crowd in attendance and became the loudest cheering section of the day.

The veteran safety gave his family and the entire training camp audience quite the show. And that’s been the case each day of camp for Brisker. The 27-year-old defensive back has worked closely with former Steelers cornerback and current staff member Ike Taylor, and Brisker recently discussed how much of an impact the Super Bowl winner and his new defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, has had on his stint in Pittsburgh.

“It’s amazing,” he said about having Taylor around. “I try to get as much information from Ike all the time. They had a top defense every single year…. Just trying to feel, you know, how they had that connection.”

Brisker Taking to PG’s Defense

It’s clear that Brisker is trying to do everything in his power to absorb the knowledge around him. Earlier this offseason, videos surfaced online of he and former Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald doing some working out together. From his comments about Ike to the way he has emerged as a defensive leader already, Brisker is set up for success in Pittsburgh.

And that will keep happening as long as he is able to stay healthy and keep working with Graham. Early into their working relationship, Brisker is taking quickly to the style and language learned

Patrick Graham is one of the biggest names at camp. Taking over an underachieving, yet unbelievably expensive, defense comes with a huge set of challenges. So far, however, the entire defense has quickly latched on to Graham’s knowledge and coaching style.

Brisker was asked about his impression of Graham’s defense after a recent practice. The question brought a smile to his face before he shared his admiration for Graham’s schematic approach.

“I love him, he’s so smart,” he explained.

Jul 29, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) participates in drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers’ Secondary Banking on Brisker

It’s a good thing that Brisker has taken so quickly to his new defensive coordinator, because Graham is going to need a ton from the safety in return. The Steelers were one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL last year, but Brisker provides a bit of playmaking and pass coverage that can help seriously improve their 2026 output.

The Steelers are banking on it. Which is why they love to see Brisker forming a strong relationship with Graham and Taylor. Whatever it takes to help bring this secondary back into an elite status.

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