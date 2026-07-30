Steelers Have Another Starting CB Option Emerging

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to bring the secondary back from the brink in 2026. After another disappointing performance in 2025, new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has his work cut out for him.

That work won't be so brutal, however, if the secondary's improved look is for real. It's been just a few days of practice, but defensive backs look like a position of strength for Pittsburgh, even with two of their top guys out with injury.

Leading the way for the Steelers' cornerback group is a surprise name. Asante Samuel Jr. is in his second season with the organization, but in the absence of Joey Porter Jr., he is giving the team another starter-level cornerback.

Samuel Shining at Steelers' Camp

With JPJ out with a back injury suffered at the start of training camp, it opened up a huge opportunity for Samuel Jr.

In response, he's looked excellent. After missing the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing cervical neck fusion surgery, he signed with the Steelers for the second half of the 2025 campaign. He was a solid reserve player, but it was evident that he was still recovering from that traumatic injury.

Now that he is two years removed from the surgery, he looks like the former version of himself who ascended the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a versatile force, capable of going up against any wide receiver on the outside.

It's taken him some time, but he appears to be reaching that form again. Over the first two days of practice, he's been an absolute menace for the offense to deal with. He's recorded multiple pass breakups and has become quite the thorn in the side of the Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf connection.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Means for Steelers

The first, and most important thing, is that the Steelers are in a great space when it comes to depth. It's the complete opposite of how this secondary finished the 2025 season, and that's a great thing.

The Steelers have two of their top cornerbacks working back from injury, but you wouldn't be able to notice from what's happening on the field. Samuel Jr. looks like a starter on the outside opposite Jamel Dean. Young players like Daylen Everette and Doneiko Slaughter have made some impressive plays as well, while safety Sebastian Castro came up with an impressive interception to close out the second day of on-field sessions. Add in newcomer Darnell Savage, who appears 100% healthy and dangerous, and the secondary is vastly improved.

The second thing it gives the Steelers is patience. With Samuel Jr. playing so well already, the Steelers have no need to rush Joey Porter Jr. or Jalen Ramsey back onto the practice field. The implementation of Graham's defensive structure can continue, and progress can still be made. The only difference being there is no worrying about how this will work when their top two cornerbacks are back.

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