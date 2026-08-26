Jets 'Doing Homework' to Hire Former Steelers' Mike Tomlin in 2027

An AFC team seems to be considering the idea of hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin next offseason.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the New York Jets have begun laying the foundation for a possible pursuit of Tomlin, who is currently working for NBC as part of their "Football Night in America" team after stepping down from the Steelers back in January.

"Numerous well-placed league sources close to NFL ownership groups—including teams whose current coaches are under fire—state that preliminary groundwork for a potential pursuit of NBC’s Mike Tomlin is already underway in East Rutherford," La Canfora wrote.

Furthermore, an executive who is familiar with Jets owner Woody Johnson told La Canfora that he is already doing his research on Tomlin in case the organization has a head coaching vacancy leading into the 2027 season.

“Woody is starting to ask a lot of questions; he’s doing his homework on Tomlin,” they said to La Canfora. “This one has legs. I’m telling you. Mike is in New York at Rockefeller Center for NBC, Woody is back in charge at the facility, and he knows how steep the competition will be. You are going to hear a lot about the Jets.”

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What This Would Mean for Steelers

Tomlin opted not to pursue another opportunity as a head coach in the NFL after departing Pittsburgh, which ended a 19-year stint with the organization that included a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLIII and not a single losing campaign.

While he's working as an analyst for NBC, however, there's certain to be plenty of intrigue around the NFL regarding the idea of hiring Tomlin, a future Hall of Famer, in the near future.

Tomlin's plans still aren't clear moving forward, but he'd immediately become the No. 1 name in the coaching carousel next offseason if he makes himself available for one of the various openings.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio recently reported that the Steelers won't be able to trade Tomlin's contract rights if he accepts another job.

If that proves to be untrue, however, Pittsburgh could potentially net a first-rounder and perhaps even two from the Jets or whatever team hires him, which would help out significantly in the franchise's search for a franchise quarterback.

The Steelers may prefer for Tomlin to be out of the AFC, but they don't have a say in where he ends up should be return to the coaching ranks.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!