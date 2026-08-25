Steelers Release Updated Depth Chart Before Preseason Finale

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy muddied the waters ahead of their final preseason game. With the team traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale, McCarthy opened the door for everyone on the roster to get some snaps.

While it's still unlikely that players like Aaron Rodgers or Cam Heyward, for example, suit up for the Steelers, McCarthy might be inclined to give some veterans a few series.

Things aren't made any clearer by the team's official depth chart. Heading into the game against the Bills, the Steelers released the latest version, and it only creates more questions, rather than provide any answers.

Four Quarterbacks Still On the Table for Steelers

One huge takeaway from this latest depth chart is that nothing has changed at the quarterback position. All preseason long, it's been Aaron Rodgers at the top, followed by Mason Rudolph, then Will Howard and capped off by rookie Drew Allar. That is once again the pecking order for the quarterbacks with one game left in the preseason schedule.

Reports have circulated that all four will make the team. McCarthy recently stated that he'd keep six quarterbacks if it was feasible, making it clear that he has no fear about keeping four on the roster entering the regular season.

After Howard threw two interceptions in the second preseason contest, many believed his opportunities had run out in Pittsburgh. The depth chart suggests otherwise, and that might be an indicator that McCarthy has made up his mind.

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Travis Homer (21) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Depth Chart Doesn't Tell Full Story for Veterans

Just based off of the latest depth chart, you would think that the Steelers are moving in a very different direction than what their practices and preseason games suggest.

This is represented clearly in the way three specific veterans are listed. Inside linebacker Elandon Roberts was a recent addition to the defense, but he's set to play a huge role. Despite that reality, he's listed behind Jacoby Windmon on the depth chart.

Similarly, safety Rayshawn Jenkins is listed as the fourth option at safety behind Jaquan Brisker, Jack Henderson and Devan Boykin. Jenkins brings nine years of NFL experience and showed a strong ability to get after the quarterback as an unexpected pass rusher, making him an obvious choice for the roster.

On the offensive side of the ball, Travis Homer is listed as the fourth option behind Kaleb Johnson. In both cases, the veteran player is the likelier choice to make the 53-man roster, but the current depth chart doesn't indicate that. Instead, it just creates a few more questions as the Steelers march toward the regular season.

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