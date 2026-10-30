Jon Gruden Says Steelers Emerging CB Made Joey Porter Jr. Tradeable

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with a key part of their defense the past few seasons, but that doesn't mean they've gotten worse.

The Steelers traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 30, ending a long standoff between the team and the player.

Pittsburgh has been solid since the trade, 3-1 overall and three straight victories, improving them to 5-2 on the season, and the defense has been a huge part of that.

The Steelers have mostly gone with Asante Samuel Jr. in Porter's place, and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden has taken notice of the cornerback's recent play.

Gruden Praises Samuel

Porter never played for the Steelers in 2026, and Samuel has been a starting cornerback in his place.

Gruden mentioned Samuel in his preview for the Week 8 matchup between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns and said that what Samuel has done this season is a reason the Steelers could move Porter,

He even compared his play to his father, Asante Samuel, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If you ask yourself why the Steelers trade Joey Porter, it’s because of this guy. Asante Samuel,” Gruden said.

.“The ex-Charger, he had like a spinal fusion operation in 2025. Credit to him, great offseason, one-year $4 million contract.

"You watch him, he’s got seven PBUs, he’s playing with great confidence, and he has vision on the quarterback a lot just like his dad. Guy has a lot of ball skills and he ain’t afraid to pull the trigger.”

Samuel Playing Big Role in Steelers Defense

The Steelers signed Samuel to their practice squad on Nov. 12, 2025, and he played in six games, including three starts.

Samuel is now a Steelers starting cornerback, alongside Jamal Dean, and he's been a strong part of a solid secondary.

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) makes a tackle on New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) during the second quarter at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's made 27 tackles (18 solo), while also ranking second to Dean with seven passes defended.

Samuel has also given up career lows of a 45.5% completion rate in his direction, 10.8 yards per completion, 4.9 yards per target and a 75.5% opponent passer rating.

The Steelers are 11th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (212.7) and rank fifth in points allowed per game (19.7).

Pittsburgh is also giving up just one passing touchdown per game, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL this season.

Samuel has shown the Steelers that they can find value in other players and that moving Porter didn't mean that they couldn't still have a strong defense.