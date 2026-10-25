Where Steelers Stand in AFC North After Saints Win

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their strong 2026 season with another win, which is important for their standing in the AFC North.

The Steelers stood strong defensively and defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-10 in Paris, France, for a big Week 7 victory.

Pittsburgh improved to 5-2 on the season and has won its past three games, which include victories over the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium, 34-22 in Week 5, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-19 at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6.

The Steelers are winning consistently at a crucial part of the season, but they aren't the only AFC North team doing well.

Where Steelers Stand in AFC North After Week 7

Team Record Cleveland Browns* (Tiebreaker) 5-2 Pittsburgh Steelers 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals 4-2 Baltimore Ravens 4-3

The Steelers are tied for first place in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns, who are also 5-2 in 2026.

Cleveland leads the AFC North, as they defeated Pittsburgh 27-24 at Huntington Bank Field in Week 4, and hold the tiebreaker.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after the game at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns got another 27-24 win, as Andre Smzyt hit a 32-yard field goal as time expired for the road victory over the Tennessee Titans.

All five of the Browns' wins this season have come within one score, and they now have back-to-back wins after beating the Baltimore Ravens at home 13-10 in Week 6.

The Cincinnati Bengals scored 35 unanswered points and defeated the Ravens 35-13 on the road for a big Week 7 win.

Cincinnati scored all 35 points in the second half and also has back-to-back wins, defeating the Miami Dolphins 31-24 on the road in Week 5.

The Ravens have lost back-to-back games after starting 4-1, with quarterback Lamar Jackson missing these last three games.

Massive Steelers Matchup in Week 8

The Steelers and Browns face off for the second time in 2026, with Acrisure Stadium as the location for this historic rivalry in Week 8.

Cleveland hasn't won in Pittsburgh since a 48-37 victory in the AFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 10, 2021, and they haven't won a regular season game there since Oct. 5, 2003, 22 straight defeats.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) attempts to make catch over safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should be a battle of both defenses, and the Steelers almost beat the Browns, tying it up at 24 late after trailing 21-7, so expect revenge to play a factor for the Steelers in this one.

The Bengals play the Titans and will also look to add to their winning streak and stay near the top of the AFC North.

Baltimore has a tougher challenge, travelling to face the Buffalo Bills, which would also be harder if Jackson is still out injured.