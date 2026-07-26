Kenny Pickett Reminds Steelers They're in Better Spot

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new head coach, whom they're hoping is able to help find and develop their next franchise quarterback. They have two young options on the roster, and even though it's been five years since Ben Roethlisberger retired and the search is starting to become tiring, there are signs that the team is headed in the right direction.

Some of those signs aren't on their roster. One recently came from Kenny Pickett, who was the team's initial attempt to replace Big Ben as the team's next long-term starter.

The first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft only lasted two seasons in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and has since been on the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and now the Carolina Panthers.

Pickett's reminder to the Steelers was his first training camp practice with the Panthers. According to reports, Pickett's first 11-versus-11 series at camp ended with two sacks and a fumble after tripping.

Kenny Pickett 11v11 series:



Sack



Trips and fumbles ball, picks it back up, but would’ve been sack



Sack — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) July 24, 2026

Pickett is expected to be the backup in Carolina and has yet to regain a starting role since leaving the Steelers. The former Pitt star asked to be traded after the team signed Russell Wilson, and spent one year in Philadelphia before asking to be traded from there.

He was traded to the Browns but then traded again to the Raiders later in the offseason.

Steelers Look Pretty Good

The Steelers and one of their worst offensive coordinators, Matt Canada, probably didn't help Pickett in many ways during his time with the team. Still, they can feel relaxed knowing they're past their first attempt at a franchise quarterback and are focusing on their next one.

Right now, Howard is probably the favorite to get an opportunity to start after Aaron Rodgers retires. Mike McCarthy has talked up Howard all offseason, and if he earns the backup job to Rodgers this year, he likely holds a lead in the competition for the starting gig next offseason.

Drew Allar will also get some sort of shot to prove himself to the coaching staff. The 2026 third-round pick is being put through the McCarthy quarterback school in hopes of turning his great physical traits into serious progression and upside.

But even if it's not Howard or Allar, the Steelers appear ready to strike again with an early-round quarterback pick. One they're being patient with to ensure themselves it's the right choice. Something they learned after what they believe was a rushed decision last time.

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