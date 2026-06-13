Let The Steelers' Brandon Aiyuk Saga Begin - Again

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are, for the first time in a long while, pretty well set up at the wide receiver position for the upcoming season.

DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. head the top of the group, while rookie wideout Germie Bernard and third-year receiver Roman Wilson are expected to fill out some depth.

That being said, it seems an old connection may be available to the Steelers once again. Brandon Aiyuk has been in the headlines as of late due to his quite public disagreements with his current situation with the San Francisco 49ers. CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala took to 93.7 The Fan to talk about the possibility of him becoming a Steeler, and also addressing his issue with the 49ers in general.

“I don’t think he’ll be available for next to nothing, but sure, if he is, why not,” Kinkhabwala said. “I mean, why wouldn’t you?”

Then, she spoke more in depth about his situation with the 49ers, and how it could effect the Steelers landing him if they desire him. The current issues stem from public posts that include him calling his current team "stupid" for paying him, as well as a possibility of an arrest following a speeding incident in Santa Clara County, home of the 49ers.

“He made a point of saying this isn’t the first time this has happened in that building and that that is indeed a cliquish building,” Kinkhabwala said. “And if you don’t necessarily fall into the right clique, then it can be a not-ideal situation. Or if you don’t want to play a certain game within the game, it may not be ideal, and that gives me pause because it is somebody who is there and only to say we don’t know the whole of that story.”

Should The Steelers Pursue Aiyuk?

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Steelers, in reality, would be irrational if they decided to pursue Aiyuk once again.

First, they currently have enough wide receiver talent as is, especially when you include the tight end room when counting all receivers. Second, his recent injury history does not bode well for his future. He also has over $40 million salary cap hits the next two years, meaning the Steelers would need to pay big for another wide receiver.

Finally, the off-the-field concerns outweigh his possible production, so the Steelers are both unlikely to make a move for him, nor should they.

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