Michael Pittman Jr. Recruiting Former WR Back to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is already feeling at home with his new franchise. The veteran pass-catcher arrived in Pittsburgh for his first Organized Team Activities (OTAs), giving him the chance to begin building chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the wide receiver's room.

It’s safe to say that Pittman looks natural with the Steelers. He recently posted a photo of himself in his new threads on his Instagram account, decked out in a white practice uniform. The post was flooded with comments from his teammates and adoring fans.

One of the commenters was former Steelers wide receiver and fan favorite JuJu Smith-Schuster. The former second-round pick of the organization commented on Pittman’s post. In return, Pittman made a recruiting pitch to the 29-year-old free agent.

“When you coming home OG,” Pittman asked.

Juju Smith Schuster comments on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.’s Instagram post. | Instagram screen shot

Would Smith-Schuster Help the Steelers?

The Steelers currently have an improved wide receiver corps compared to the 2025 season. Last year, the team depended entirely on DK Metcalf to be a difference maker at the position.

This year, that is far from the team’s plans. The team added Pittman Jr. in an impressive offseason trade, but didn’t stop there. The Steelers also selected Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard in the second round of this past NFL Draft. All three play a similarly physical style combined with a polished route tree.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It stands to reason that the trio of Metcalf, Pittman Jr. and Bernard will be the starting threesome for the 2026 campaign. Behind them is a reinvigorated Roman Wilson and plenty of young talent like return specialist Kaden Wetjen and seventh-round pick Eli Heidenreich battling for spots on the 53-man roster.

Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster hasn’t been very productive the past three seasons. After posting over 900 yards in the 2022 campaign, he’s posted a combined total of 836 receiving yards the past three seasons. At 29, JuJu is far from the explosive slot receiver he once was in Pittsburgh.

What he could provide for the team is depth and competition as the season nears. Rodgers has shown a knack for depending on veteran options, and Smith-Schuster is a proven player in the NFL at this point of his career.

Steelers Should Stick With Young Players

If not for the selection of Germie Bernard, the Steelers would absolutely need a player like JuJu Smith-Schuster around for training camp and the preseason. But with Bernard, the Steelers have a future number one receiver already on their roster. They can start him off in a limited and more protected role behind Metcalf and Pittman Jr., but they can’t cast him aside like the team has done before to young pass-catchers.

Bernard is going to be an impact player from the start of the 2026 campaign and beyond. That leaves little, if any, room for Smith-Schuster to make a return to Pittsburgh. It’s clear that the team would welcome a reunion with the former Steelers star.

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