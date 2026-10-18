HC Mike McCarthy Gets Injured During Steelers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach has joined the team's list of injuries.

According to the CBS Sports broadcast of the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike McCarthy spent the entirety of halftime in the blue medical tent.

As a result, McCarthy did not head to the locker room at all with Pittsburgh down 13-3 once the first half had concluded.

#Steelers HC Mike McCarthy is injured and spent the entire halftime in the blue medical tent. He’s still coaching now in the second half.



Here’s the video: pic.twitter.com/9AKTipW7R2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 18, 2026

It's not often that you see a head coach go down with an injury in the NFL. McCarthy likely wasn't able to make the necessary halftime adjustments while he was being checked out, meaning the rest of the Steelers' coaching staff had to pick up the slack following a disappointing start on the road for the black and gold.

McCarthy's offense has been dealing with quite a few injuries, especially at wide receiver. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) are both on the reserve/injured list, and Ben Skowronek (calf) is inactive vs. Tampa Bay.

Now, all eyes are on McCarthy, who was seen walking around with a noticeable limp as he looks to get Pittsburgh back into the game against Jalon Daniels and company.

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy looks on in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers' Road Struggles

So far this season, Pittsburgh has struggled to get much of anything going on the road.

In its first game away from Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers fell by a score of 20-3 to the New England Patriots in Week 2 at Gillette Stadium.

Then, in a Week 4 Thursday Night Football vs. the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field, Pittsburgh lost a 27-24 nailbiter to its division rivals.

When the black and gold have suited up at home, however, it's been a completely different story. The Steelers opened the campaign with a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, and in Week 3 they took down the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 30-27 before taking down the Indianapolis Colts 34-22 in Week 5.

Those road struggles have popped back up thus far against the Bucs, though, continuing what's becoming a bit of a worrying trend for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are going to have to hunker down at some point and figure out a way to show up when they're on the road, especially against opponents on the same level as them, or else they run the risk of their season falling apart.

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