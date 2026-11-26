PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are swirling. This team lived through possibly the craziest day in franchise history, and somehow woke up with their head coach still in place, a game in 24 hours and a 6-4 record that shows they're still right in the thick of it.

If you looked at them on paper, the Steelers are right on course. If you watched how things unfolded in real time, you'd be shocked that the building is still standing.

But here they are, preparing for the Denver Broncos in Week 12, with a locker room that just lost their starting quarterback and a public opinion that is anything but positive. Head coach Mike McCarthy has his sights on winning, but it doesn't seem like he has much of a grip on the locker room. Things may be falling apart for the Steelers, and that means it's all seemingly going to end in one of two ways.

Things Are Bad

For those who missed it, Aaron Rodgers unloaded on the Steelers' head coach, calling out instances of McCarthy sleeping in meetings or missing them altogether, for calling the Steelers the Packers during halftime of the Philadelphia Eagles game, and for not trying to connect with the defensive players at all.

It was jaw-dropping watching Rodgers lambast his former head coach on the Pat McAfee Show, pulling back the curtain on a situation that was so much worse than a two-game losing streak and a benched quarterback could have ever portrayed.

Afterward, even more came out, with players trying to show their confidence in the head coach, but not displaying it with their body language. The locker room felt like someone had just lost their family pet and was not stuck with the evil stepmother to comfort them.

And that wasn't all. NFL insider Jordan Schultz made it known that players have had issues with McCarthy for some time, and that the locker room may be slipping on the head coach during his first season. Offensive players are disappointed in how things are happening, and players who worked with Mike Tomlin for years are struggling to connect with McCarthy.

Sources: The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy has not been in a good place, and a path back together is considered “highly unlikely.”



The frustration is not just with Rodgers. Multiple position groups have been upset, and I’m told McCarthy has not been what… https://t.co/1GHeWUIQOv pic.twitter.com/Kezunpjcmn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 25, 2026

How it Ends

Here's the thing: the Steelers' front office and ownership will decide how this ends, because it appears to be headed in one of two directions.

Route one is that the Steelers move on from McCarthy either during or after the season. The head coach did not deny falling asleep in meetings and confirmed calling the team the Packers during halftime of a critical Week 11 loss. Former players like James Harrison, Rod Woodson and others have made it known how unacceptable it is and how surprised they are that McCarthy remains the team's leader.

This also isn't the first time I've heard that former players are upset with McCarthy and the way he's handling things. This goes back to training camp, when he first started interacting with the few alumni who showed up to practice.

Route two is that the team doesn't do anything. They let McCarthy remain the head coach and show support that this is "his team." Once that happens, everything changes.

Players like Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and others may be on their way out. McCarthy begins to build what he believes is the right roster, which is probably a much younger group of players. And in a year, the locker room looks much, much different than it does today.

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roster turnover is needed for the Steelers, and has been for some time. How much is the question. If McCarthy is still here, it's probably a good idea to expect a lot.

But that's on Art Rooney II, Omar Khan and anyone else who's involved in the decision to keep McCarthy or let him go. They'll decide what the future of the Steelers looks like after, maybe, the craziest day in franchise history.