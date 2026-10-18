Steelers Get Starting CB Back Against Bucs

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been ravaged by injuries early into the 2026 season, but they received a bit of good news ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The latest bit of news is a notable boost to the Steelers’ defense. After missing the team’s Week 5 contest with an ankle injury, Jamel Dean has been trending in the right direction. He rejoined his teammates on the practice field, albeit in a limited capacity.

That was enough, however, to get Dean back to where he and the team needed him to be active. Ahead of kick-off against the Buccaneers, Dean was ruled active for the contest, giving the Steelers their top cornerback back as they seek their first road victory of the season.

What Dean Brings to Steelers’ Defense

The Steelers were without Dean for one game, but his absence was felt. Dean is not only the elder statesman in the cornerback room, he’s also the leader of the depth chart. He’s a competitive defender who can play effectively in both zone and man-based coverages.

He was also quite productive in his first few weeks in a Steelers uniform. Through four games, he had 14 tackles to go alone with two forced fumbles and two passes defended. With him back on the field, the pressure is immediately lessened on players like Asante Samuel Jr. and rookie Daylen Everette.

What Dean provides, more than anything, is insight into the Buccaneers organization. A former third-round pick of the franchise in 2019, Dean’s entire career was spent in Tampa before signing with the Steelers. He won a Super Bowl with the Bucs, and he has a close relationship with many of the players and coaching staff still in Tampa.

That knowledge is vital. The little tells, the tendencies and the acquired knowledge he gained during his tenure with the Buccaneers could be the big difference between the Steelers leaving Raymond James Stadium with a win or a loss.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) lines up against the New York Jets during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Can Steelers Expect from Dean?

While it’s a tremendous boost to the defense to have Dean available, they have to proceed with some caution. Dean has been battling this ankle injury for a few weeks, and even with his return to action, it’s not clear if he is at 100% health.

That’s why the Steelers have to be cautious with Dean. The risk of aggravating this lower-body ailment is still present, and this team cannot afford to be without him long-term.

That could influence how the Steelers deploy him in his first game back. They can’t limit his snaps too much, but there may be a series or two where Samuel and Everette are the two corners on the outside.

Either way, the Steelers are pumped to have their veteran leader back in the secondary.

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