Mike Tomlin is Still a Steelers Fan - And That's Awesome

PITTSBURGH -- Life without Mike Tomlin has been a roller coaster ride for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's to be expected after Tomlin's 19-year tenure as head coach came to an end after the 2025 campaign.

Now, the Steelers have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, while Tomlin shines in a new commentary role.

But even as both sides move on, there is a deep respect and mutual love. It's showed up during Tomlin's first season as an NFL analyst. Some have accused him of showcasing his Steelers bias while on television. When asked about it on an appearance on the New Heights podcast, he told Jason and Travis Kelce that he doesn't care if that bias shows. The way he sees it, it's inevitable after spending two decades in Pittsburgh.

"To be honest with ya, I don't care if I do," he said. "How can you be somewhere 19 years, man, and had really a personal stake in most of the guys being there and not care for 'em? Not root for 'em? Not be for 'em? I'm not gonna pretend that I'm not. I can't do that. Certainly, I got a job to do and I'm gonna do it. But everybody knows where my heart is and where my support is, and I'm not apologizing for that."

Steelers Love Tomlin, But Do They Miss Him?

That's one looming question as the Steelers navigate their first season without Tomlin. Under McCarthy, the team is 3-2 entering Week 6. It hasn't been perfect, but the brightest spot so far is their 3-0 record at home and a slightly improved offense.

Right now, the Steelers miss him like you miss an old pal. You loved the times and reminiscing, but you aren't eager for them to return. Currently, eyes are forward for both Tomlin and Pittsburgh.

Even with all of that love, it's clear that Tomlin doesn't miss being a head coach. Speaking about his new gig, he referred to it as "part-time work" for "full-time pay." Despite rising speculation that the NFL wants Tomlin back on the sidelines, the former Steelers coach is enjoying life on the call at Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers see light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to implementing a new coaching staff. A rocky start is hopefully in the rearview after an impressive win over the Indianapolis Colts.

True Test Coming

Things won't be fully decided until the calendar flips. The Steelers brought McCarthy to Pittsburgh to help end their decade-long playoff win drought. If he can accomplish that, he'll have the fanbase's trust for the rest of his contract.

If he fails, the sentimentality for Tomlin will certainly grow. The fanbase already misses the person that Mike Tomlin is, but it remains to be seen how badly they miss him as their head coach.

Through it all, Tomlin is a huge fan of his former team, and that's great news for the Steelers organization.

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