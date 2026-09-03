Mike Tomlin Loving Life After Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and former head coach Mike Tomlin parted ways after 19 seasons together. The move sent shockwaves through the organization and around the NFL.

Now, both the Steelers and Tomlin are settling into their latest chapters. The Steelers are now led by hometown hero and former Super Bowl-winner, Mike McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Tomlin has a cushy new gig with NBC's Football Night in America. It may be a stark contrast for Tomlin as he enters the media world, but he recently opened up about the transition while appearing on The Dan Patrick Show. While discussing what post-coaching life is like, Tomlin made it clear that he is loving life right now.

"It’s crazy how quickly you can get used to chilling,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed 2026, man. The free time. Had an opportunity to really just focus on my wellness, man, getting into shape."

Tomlin Shedding Steelers' Identity

One of the toughest things for Tomlin has to be learning how to be a person first, rather than an NFL coach. After all, his identity has been defined by the Steelers for the past two decades, and now the world gets to see Mike Tomlin as an analyst who is a husband and father first, not a head coach.

As Tomlin put it, being a head coach forces you to place yourself at the end of the priority list. Managing a roster of 70 players, plus a staff and the rest of the responsibilities of the role takes a toll on the person and consumes their life. It's the cost of business that he experienced thoroughly.

"When you lead a football team, sometimes, you put yourself last," he admitted.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tomlin Putting Family and Himself First

It seems now Tomlin is able to put himself and his family a bit higher on the list. Since leaving his role with the Steelers, he's been able to catch up on events like his daughter's collegiate gymnastic meets. Hopefully his wife, Kiya, has been taking advantage of Mike's newly-found free time.

And he's looked like a natural fit in his new role as a commentator on television. Always comfortable during his press conferences, Tomlin's charisma and witty wordplay are easy fits for the entertainment world. His debut during the Hall of Fame game to kick off the preseason was a resounding success, and that's just the start.

Tomlin might return to the NFL one day. Rumors have already begun to circulate regarding what franchise might pursue him in 2027. But that's for later. For now, Tomlin is loving his life after coaching the Steelers.

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