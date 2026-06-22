Najee Harris Congratulates Former Steelers Teammate After Wedding

PITTSBURGH -- There was nothing but love between Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris throughout their time as teammates together. Now, even with only one still part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster, the brotherhood remains, which brought fans together in a quick social media moment.

After Freiermuth tied the knot with his wife, Jillian, Harris shared a picture of he and Freiermuth at the wedding with the caption, "More blessings congrats brotha love you."

Both players were wearing hats that read "MUUUTHS EST. 2026" on them.

Najee Harris Celebrating with Pat Freiermuth at his wedding.that Muuuth hat is the best 😂😂#steelers pic.twitter.com/dRoU1thh4S — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) June 21, 2026

"Me and Naj were wicked close," Freiermuth once said on Christian Kuntz' podcast. "He'd come over every single week for dinner. Not having that routine and tradition and stuff. Sitting on the plane after a tough loss. Talking, venting. Experiencing the highs and the lows. Me and him both experienced a lot of highs and lows so far in our career. So just going through that with him. But I'm happy for him and his new opportunity."

Where's Harris Now?

Harris is an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal last free agency, his first contract away from the Steelers, but only played three games before suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Harris' 2025 year was riddled with misfortune. Over the summer, he was involved in a fireworks accident that resulted in an eye injury. Because of the incident, he missed part of training camp but was able to return for Week 1.

He suffered his torn Achilles in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. The two injuries were the first serious injuries Harris dealt with throughout his NFL career, never missing a game in his four years with the Steelers.

While he remains unsigned, Harris has shared updates about his recovery and appears to be close, if not ready to go. He worked out for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers but did not sign with either.

Would Steelers Consider Harris?

The Steelers are pretty full at running back, hoping Kaleb Johnson works out while also bringing in new competition to round out their room in Eli Heidenreich and Travis Homer. With Rico Dowdle, the need for a reliable power back in Harris isn't there, which means Pittsburgh would likely pass, right now.

However, if Harris remains unsigned closer to the season and the Steelers are looking for help for whatever reason, it would be surprising if they brought him back in for another go. With sound relationships with Omar Khan and much of the front office, Harris left a well-respected player, and it's believed he felt the same about the team.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!