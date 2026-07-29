Steelers Speaking With Local Free Agent Jordan Whitehead

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are targeting a new addition to their safety room. According to sources, the Steelers and free agent defensive back Jordan Whitehead are discussing the possibility of a deal, and there's believed to be mutual interest between the two sides in getting something done.

There was interest in the past between the two sides, which was rejuvenated this summer when Whitehead was cleared to play.

Whitehead missed all of the 2025 season after suffering a neck injury in 2024 when he was involved in a car accident. He has been cleared to return to play and is looking for his next opportunity to shine. At 29 years old, he brings 101 NFL starts, 11 interceptions and 557 tackles with him into the season.

A local star, Whitehead is from Aliquippa and went to the University of Pittsburgh, where he became a fourth-round pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

The Steelers could use depth at the safety position as they recover from several injuries. DeShon Elliott missed most of last season with a knee/hamstring injury and the team is now missing Jalen Ramsey, who was set to be the team’s fourth safety. Right now, Darnell Savage and Jaquan Brisker are the starters at training camp, with Sebastian Castro and seventh-round rookie Robert Spears-Jennings behind them.

Whitehead's Role in Pittsburgh

If the Steelers were to get a deal done with Whitehead, he'd instantly become part of the rotation. Even when Elliott and Ramsey return from injury, Pittsburgh would be able to cycle through safeties, keeping a banged-up group intact and hopefully healthy.

It would also add needed depth to a position group that has been hit hard in Pittsburgh the last few years. Last season, the team ended the year with Kyle Dugger, Ramsey and Chuck Clark rotating at the position after Elliott was hurt and Juan Thornhill was released midway through the year.

Obviously, Whitehead's health would play a role in all decisions, but mutual interest and Whitehead getting an opportunity to come back to Pittsburgh may make too much sense. Add Joey Porter Jr., Jaquan Brisker and Mike McCarthy all already being from the area and it feels like the Steelers have the option to really juice up their Yinzer-ness this season.

That, on top of the fact that the Steelers could use more quality depth at the position, and things may go from mutual interest to a deal before you know it.

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