Steelers Release Darnell Savage Days Into Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just made a very surprising move. Only a week into training camp, the team has released veteran defensive back Darnell Savage, who signed with the team this offseason.

According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have moved on from Savage and signed former Cleveland Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins. It was believed that Jenkins was coming in to be the team's fourth safety, but Pittsburgh has other plans.

Steelers have signed safety Rayshawn Jenkins to a one-year contract and released safety Darnell Savage.



Savage was a free agency add, initially delayed because of injury/surgery. His stay in Pittsburgh is ultimately a short one. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 2, 2026

The Steelers waited months to sign Savage after agreeing to terms only days into free agency. They signed him to a one-year deal just before minicamp as he dealt with injury concerns over the offseason and needed to clear things up before signing.

Savage looked impressive on the opening day of training camp, working with the first-team alongside Jaquan Brisker. With DeShon Elliott making his way back from injury, Savage was getting plenty of reps and playing well during them.

He was not involved in practice the two days before he was released.

Pittsburgh's safety depth now includes Elliott, Brisker, Jenkins, Sebastian Castro and Robert Spears-Jennings. They also expect Jalen Ramsey to play the position as well as cornerback when he returns from injury.

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