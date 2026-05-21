New Defensive Coordinator is Early Winner for Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their first week of OTAs, marking a huge step in Mike McCarthy’s first season as the organization’s head coach. The new coaching staff is trying to introduce a new system on both sides of the ball and rebuilding the organizational identity from ground up.

It’s been just a few days of team activities for the Steelers, but one of the most noticeable faces and energies in the building is new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The former Las Vegas Raiders coordinator has come in and made an instant impact.

Between his own words and actions, and the way the defensive group as a whole has responded to him, Graham stands out as arguably the biggest winner of the team’s first week of OTAs.

Connecting With Players

One of the ways Graham is winning is because he’s connecting with his players. Again, it’s been just a few days of practice, but the relationships he’s forming are tangible. As Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein recently noted, Graham has been frequently jogging off the field with his players while talking to them. It’s a small thing, but it’s a sign of how the new DC wants to meet the players where they are at to communicate his message.

He’s also tapped into the personal side of things to further this connection. Graham has given players the assignment of listening to and reporting on what he described as old-school hip-hop. It's yet another example of how Graham is going beyond the field of play to get the most out of his players.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reinventing the Steel Curtain

Another huge way Graham is winning is from the tone he’s setting. During his recent press conference, two things stuck out. The first was his emphasis on exploring the personal relationships with players. The second was the no frills approach he is bringing to the defense.

During his availability, he discussed how there is no need for any “gimmicks.” Instead, he wants to bring this team back to elite status through improving the communication and versatility of the unit.

"There's no needs for any gimmicks from me as a coordinator," he said. "I don't need to make up any BS about that. The people around the town make it clear."

No BS is exactly what everyone wants to see out of this defensive group. After multiple years of over-talking and underachieving, Graham might just be the voice and leader necessary to bring this team back to basics and into a new level of competition.

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