Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Sees One Big Challenge for Mike McCarthy

PITTSBURGH — If anyone knows a thing or two about what it takes to win with a new organization, it’s Pittsburgh Steelers legend and Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis. The Bus arrived in Pittsburgh in the 1990s and helped lead the franchise to new heights, including a Super Bowl championship to cap off his illustrious career.

The Steelers are in a transition period once again with a new head coach and coaching staff supporting him. Mike McCarthy returns to his hometown to take over Steelers. His task is quite simple, if you ask the managerial staff and ownership. The goal is end the postseason win drought and hoist a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But according to Bettis, enters a difficult new challenge as he takes over the Steelers. Most assume that challenge is because of the quarterback situation, but that’s not what Bettis argues. In fact, he views the biggest challenge for McCarthy as getting the most out of the team around the QB, something they failed to do in 2025.

”I do believe that he has a tougher job than a lot of people think,” Bettis told Steelers On SI in a recent interview, highlighting his contributions to The Athletic's 2026 'The Beast'. “Everyone is talking about the quarterback position, but what we saw last year was a failure in all the other positions, not the quarterback position. We didn’t get the run game we thought we were gonna get. The offensive line didn’t play as well as they could have played. The wide receivers, when DK Metcalf went out, we saw how inept we were at that position.”

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Build Around the QB

Because of the way the team around quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed last season, it has Bettis viewing the upcoming NFL Draft in a specific light for the Steelers. As a contributor to this year’s edition of The Athletic’s comprehensive draft guide, The Beast, Bettis has gone over this incoming class with a fine tooth comb.

And he’s concluded that the biggest problems plaguing the Steelers are around the QB position. In his view, the Steelers must improve the offensive around the quarterback. Until they do so, it doesn’t matter who is under center in the 2026 season.

“I think we’ve got to reassess as a fan of the Steelers,” he said. “As fans, we’re all caught up in this quarterback situation. We’ve got to be a better team offensively around the quarterback. Because it doesn’t matter what quarterback is in there. If you can’t run the ball, if you can’t catch it, it doesn’t matter who is throwing it.”

What Will Steelers Do?

As Bettis points out, the Steelers have a difficult choice to make in the upcoming draft. The first-round is a place where they can potentially land a quarterback, or they could focus on improving the positions around him like Bettis would prefer.

The Steelers have been linked to several other positions with the 21st overall selection. Positions like wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker have all been frequently projected to land in Pittsburgh. Whatever way they go, it’s clear to the former Steelers running back that McCarthy is facing a difficult challenge in his first year.

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