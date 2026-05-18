Steel Curtain is Coming Back to Steelers

Patrick Graham isn't holding anything back when it comes to his expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense in 2026.

Inside linebacker Payton Wilson told reporters following the first day of OTAs that Graham, who is entering his first year as the defensive coordinator of the Steelers, wants the unit to replicate the Steel Curtain.

"PG's been really clear," Wilson said. "He wants it to be the Steel Curtain. We have to earn that right, that's not just something that comes with being a part of the Steelers. Those were some great, great defenses that have earned that name, so I mean the identity is still the same, we're still in Pittsburgh and we want to be fast, we want to be tough and we don't want to let anyone run the ball on us ever."

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) celebrates an interception during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

EDGE rusher Alex Highsmith also spoke about attempting to meet the standard the Steel Curtain set and what goes into reaching that level as a collective group.

"You gotta want to play to that standard every single year," Highsmith said. "We know that those guys who played during the Steel Curtain, they set that standard for Steeler defense around here, and so we know we have the talent and the players to be that type of defense, so that should be a realistic expectation for us to perform like that, so we should gotta go out and do it. It starts with right now learning the defense and getting the communication detail down, and then once we have that down, we can play fast and we can play physical, play Steeler football the way it's supposed to be played."

Steelers Have The Necessary Talent, But Consistency is Key

The Steel Curtain, the nickname given to Pittsburgh's defense during the franchise's run of four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s, is one of the more historic units in NFL history.

The 2026 iteration of the Steelers have loads of talent on defense, but they understand that there's a lot still left to be proved and earned.

Though Mike Tomlin was one of the brighter defensive minds in the league, his system that he ran alongside defensive coordinator Teryl Austin became stale and almost ineffective at points.

Sep 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bringing in a different voice and scheme was necessary, and the hope is that Graham can help turn the defense become more consistent moving forward.

With the focus on playing a tough, physical and fast brand of football, Pittsburgh has the necessary personnel to rank as one of the league's best defenses from top to bottom.

That's also been the case over the last handful of years, and while the previous staff could never quite get the unit to perform up to its full potential, Graham's emphasis on reaching for greatness and elevating the standard seems to be resonating.

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