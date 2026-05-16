Mike McCarthy Facing a Ton of Pressure in First Steelers Season

Make no mistake about it: Mike McCarthy is already facing pressure to perform at a high level in his first season as the head coach of his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers.

While handing the Steelers an "A" grade for their work this offseason, which was the highest mark among the four AFC North teams, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame stated that the onus is squarely on McCarthy to put one of the league's most talented rosters in a position to succeed in 2026.

"Pittsburgh has had a terrific past few months, adding talent in both free agency and the draft, while also swinging a significant trade in acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. from Indianapolis," Verderame said. "Still, the biggest story is Mike McCarthy replacing Mike Tomlin at the helm, where Tomlin had been atop the perch for 19 years, including a championship. Of course, McCarthy has bragging rights over Tomlin, having won a Super Bowl over Tomlin’s Steelers in 2010.

"The pressure is on for McCarthy, who comes to a team trying to win now. Rodgers is 42 and entering perhaps his last season, while McCarthy himself is 62 and on his third team. While McCarthy wouldn’t be considered a sexy hire, he’s one of the more successful coaches we’ve seen in some time. With a championship and 174 regular-season wins to his credit, he’s one of only 11 coaches with more than 170 wins and a Super Bowl victory in NFL history."

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Are Reasonable Expectations for Pittsburgh?

It's difficult to envision a scenario in which the bottom falls out from under the Steelers this season should Aaron Rodgers re-sign with the team.

He's far removed from his prime at this point and will turn 43-years-old in December, but he showcased in 2025 that he's still capable of providing a solid baseline of play.

With an improved group of skill position players surrounding him, including Pittman Jr. and second-round pick Germie Bernard at wide receiver, Rodgers has a good shot at being more productive in 2026 than he was last year.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The defensive core largely remains the same, just with the additions of Jaquan Brisker at safety and Jamel Dean at cornerback.

Though the unit underperformed last season, the arrival of those two new pieces in the secondary coupled with a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham should help kickstart things on that side of the ball.

A Super Bowl likely isn't in Pittsburgh's range of outcomes, but it's wholly possible that it finishes with double-digit wins once again and even snaps its six-game playoff losing streak.

The narrative would change if Rodgers doesn't return and Will Howard, Drew Allar or Mason Rudolph becomes the team's starting quarterback, but that outcome is still a ways away from materializing.

McCarthy does have a lot to work with, and if the Steelers severely underperform, than he'll likely face a ton of scrutiny heading into 2027.

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