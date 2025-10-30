Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why Steelers Didn't Sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were rumored to have inked Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a deal, bringing in the former Green Bay Packers wideout and Aaron Rodgers teammate before the trade deadline.
Since then, it's become known that the two sides didn't come to a deal and that Pittsburgh will revisit the situation at a later point.
The news had everyone curious about what happened and why Valdes-Scantling didn't sign after being reported to initially. His former quarterback shared what the tie-up was and how things may change at a later date for both sides.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why MVS Didn't Sign
"I love MVS. I’ve always enjoyed playing with him," Rodgers told media at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "He’s one of my favorite teammates of all-time. He is a really special guy, and I think MVS can still really play. You saw last year when he was in New Orleans, he had opportunities. He had a lot of big touchdowns. He could still run."
He then revealed Valdes-Scantling is looking for a bigger offer at the time being.
"I think MVS wants to be on an active roster, so if there wasn't an opportunity here for that, then I guess he's waiting for something else," Rodgers said. "But I don't fault him. I love MVS. Whether he is here or somewhere else, I'm always calling for him."
Steelers Looking for Options
The Steelers are still looking for trade deadline options to add to their receiving core in the back half of the season. They've been linked to names like Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers, Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley and Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle.
The expectation is that the Steelers will continue to call other teams, trying to lock in a trade before the Nov. 4 deadline passes. At that time, they'll revisit the Valdes-Scantling situation and could bring him in as an additional receiver, or chose to move on.
If they do not add anyone else at the deadline, they could view Valdes-Scantling as their next signing, joining DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III in the lineup, and bringing familiarity with Rodgers to jump on a moving train, as head coach Mike Tomlin says.
The 31-year-old originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers this season but was released on an injury settlement after suffering a calf injury and ending up on Injured Reserve. He's now healthy and looking for a team.
Eventually, that might be the Steelers. But it isn't right now.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!