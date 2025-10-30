Steelers Defense Might Have Unlikely Solution
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a much needed move to bolster their defense after losing starting safety DeShon Elliott to a significant lower-body injury. The team acquired safety Kyle Dugger and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick from the New England Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick, giving the team another player with starting experience in the NFL.
The Steelers must continue to improve their defense before the deadline, however. According to NFL analyst Peter Schrager, the position they should target is not one many were calling for ahead of the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. However, he pitched a potential trade between the Steelers and the New York Jets on a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up.
“I don’t think they can be done. I’m calling the Jet and I’m going to Aaron Rodgers’ old transmit and I’m asking for Quincy Williams,” he said. “They need help everywhere, and to me, if the Jets are in sell mode, Quincy Williams might be the more valuable asset tha you can actually get something.”
Is More ILB Depth the Answer?
The trade idea from Schrager is a totally different approach to helping the defense, but it has its merits. The middle linebacker group was an asset for the team briefly, but the last few weeks they’ve been an equal contributor to the defense’s demise.
Williams provides a potential upgrade at the position. He would presumably push Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb down the depth chart, pairing with Patrick Queen to form the Steelers' middle linebacker duo.
The 29-year-old Williams has been one of the most productive and consistent linebackers for the Jets over the last four seasons. Between 2021 and 2024, he exceeded 100 tackles four consecutive times.
Pass Coverage Upgrade
Injuries have derailed his 2025 campaign, but when healthy, he presents a tangible upgrade to the Steeelers’ middle linebackers. His ability to help the run is noted, but Williams might be an even more useful addition when it comes to defending the pass.
The Steelers are dreadful against the aerial attack, but their ability to defend tight ends is the worst of the worst. Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft destroyed the team’s linebackers and safeties, and it just added to the trend of the position destroying the Pittsburgh defense. Williams is strong in pass coverage, and that might be too appealing to pass up.
The Steelers are likely to make another move or two before the deadline passes. The defensive side of the ball remains the focus, but a middle linebacker addition might just be the ideal temporary fix for this group.
